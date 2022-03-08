ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Fire Department is battling a house fire in south Abilene Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the call shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 3400 block of Silver Oaks Drive, where fire was reportedly showing from the chimney.

White smoke was showing from the roof as crews tried to extinguish the flames.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured or how much damage was sustained.

