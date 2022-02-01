ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews are battling a large house fire in north Abilene.

The Abilene Fire Department responded to the three alarm fire in the 1100 block of Victoria Street around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.









The home itself was in flames, and a mobile home in the back yard had also ignited. Officials at the scene say the fire spread to another property and involved four total structures.

Early reports indicate the fire started in a small travel trailer behind one of the homes, then went into a shop in the property next door, then another structure before igniting the house with the travel trailer.

This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.