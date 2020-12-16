Crews battling large structure fire in Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire crews are battling a large structure fire reported in Tuscola.
The fire was reported to authorities around 8:00 a.m.
The structure was engulfed in flames; the fire has still not been put out.
According to witnesses, nobody was hurt.
Fire-Fighters from Tuscola, Buffalo Gap and Abilene were all at the scene.
There is still no indication yet of what may have caused the fire.
Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest
- Tom Cruise unleashes expletive-filled rant after film crew breaks COVID-19 protocols
- Stimulus checks: $600 payments included in proposed COVID-19 aid bill
- Hiker dies after falling about 80 feet at Grand Canyon National Park
- Watch: Prisoner escapes from transport SUV when driver stops at McDonald’s drive-thru
- Coronavirus vaccine distribution continues across the country