Crews battling large structure fire in Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire crews are battling a large structure fire reported in Tuscola.

The fire was reported to authorities around 8:00 a.m.

The structure was engulfed in flames; the fire has still not been put out.

According to witnesses, nobody was hurt.

Fire-Fighters from Tuscola, Buffalo Gap and Abilene were all at the scene.

There is still no indication yet of what may have caused the fire.

