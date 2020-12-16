Crews battling large structure fire in Tuscola

News
Posted: / Updated:

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire crews are battling a large structure fire reported in Tuscola.

The fire was reported to authorities around 8:00 a.m.

The structure was engulfed in flames; the fire has still not been put out.

According to witnesses, nobody was hurt.

Fire-Fighters from Tuscola, Buffalo Gap and Abilene were all at the scene.

There is still no indication yet of what may have caused the fire.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News