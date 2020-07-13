Crews battling windmill fire near FM 89

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews are battling a grass and windmill fire in western Taylor County.

According to a social media post by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), 40 to 50 acres are on fire near the 5100 block of FM 89.

Nolan County and Mulberry Canyon Volunteer Fire Departments are there fighting the fire, and The Texas A&M Forestry Service is sending three airplanes, TCSO says.