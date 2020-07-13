ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews are battling a grass and windmill fire in western Taylor County.
According to a social media post by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), 40 to 50 acres are on fire near the 5100 block of FM 89.
Nolan County and Mulberry Canyon Volunteer Fire Departments are there fighting the fire, and The Texas A&M Forestry Service is sending three airplanes, TCSO says.
- Lawmakers hope other teams will follow Redskins’ lead
- Crews battling windmill fire near FM 89
- Save local stages: Concert venue industry urges Congress for COVID-19 relief
- California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches
- Video of officer with knee on man’s neck sparks fury