Crews, family searching for second missing person in Jones Co. flood waters

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The search is on for a second person who went missing after Wednesday’s storms in Jones County.

“The night when the rain started is when this happened, he got washed off the road and we’ve been looking for him ever since,” says Bobby Fletcher, who is searching for his brother.

Hobert Reed’s family says they became concerned after the body of Felix Villegas, Reed’s best friend, was found in a flooded field.

“They found his friend’s car and when we heard that we called him to see where he was at. Couldn’t get no answer and that’s when we knew,” says Fletcher.

The family immediately contacted authorities.

“We got a call from the family member that there may be, possibly, another person that was in the vehicle that got washed off,” says Jones County Sheriff Danny Jimenez.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office deployed a search team in the area.

“We had a helicopter out, Lubbock came out and then we had some horses and we had people walking. Today I got some cadaver dogs and I’ve got a drone coming out of Sweetwater,” says Jimenez.

Despite the sheriff’s office’s efforts, Reed’s family says they feel like officials aren’t doing enough.

“Upset that the family has got to be the one out here looking for him and it’s their job to look but we got to get out here and find stuff that they’re not finding. My nephews found his ID, his glasses, cellphone and a couple other things,” says Fletcher.

As time continues to pass, the family says they’re now just searching for closure.

“We know he’s out there, but I’m not holding out hope that he’s still alive. It would be wonderful if he was, but right now we’re trying to find him,” says Fletcher.