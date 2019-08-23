Crews fighting fire near Downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crews are on the scene of a fire near Downtown Abilene.

Officials at the scene near North 2nd and Cedar Streets behind Roberts Studio Downtown say the wooden posts holding power lines caught fire just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Sections of road surrounding the area are blocked off as the Abilene Police Department(APD), Abilene Fire Department (AFD), and American Electric Power (AEP) work to extinguish the fire.

AFD says it’s likely that with all the recent dry weather, dust could’ve collected on the wires, and once moisture hits it, as the rain from today, it creates a spark, which possibly ignited the fire.

