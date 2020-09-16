Crews find body of second man reported missing after Jones Co. flooding

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Search crews have found the body of a man believed to have been washed away in Jones County flood waters last week.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the body of 62-year-old Hobbert Reed was found Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 in the Red Mud Creek area.

The search was on for Reed after his friend, 71-year-old Felix Villegas, was found last Thursday near an abandoned vehicle in rushing flood waters.

Family members, drones, helicopters, horses, and cadaver dogs all assisted in the search.

