COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the Crews Gap Fire, burning in Coleman closed a stretch of Highway 153 Thursday evening, and evacuated part of the city.

The Crews Gap Fire is burning about a mile-and-a-half from the Double B RV Park.

According to the Coleman Fire Department, multiple homes have been lost, and crews are working to contain the blaze and keep it from crossing into the roadway.

The Glen Cove area is under evacuation notice.

According to the Texas Wildfire Response System, the Crews Gap Fire was 95% contained at 7,000 acres Wednesday evening, and was reignited Thursday.

The Red Cross will be assisting with shelter options for those displaced.