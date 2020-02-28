Crews monitoring controlled burn at Camp Bowie

BROWNWOOD, TX (KTAB/KRBC) You might see some heavy smoke in Brown county this week.

Crews are doing a controlled burn near the Camp Bowie area.

“Historically fires used to burn through most areas in Texas.”

Natual fires are ment bring new life to the land every 3 to five years.

“With in the last century we have removed the number of wildfires that happen naturally and thus increased the amount of veggitation in a lot of areas of Texas.”

Boe Adler is the task force coordinator out of the mineral wells office.

“By reducing the amount of fuel loading that is in the burn unit it allows better repsonse to these areas. It keeps the intinsity lower.”

Grass, weeds and other plants are consided fuels for these fires.

“Our primary fuel thats going to carry this fire is giong to the taller grasses.”

Robyn Griffith is a wildland specialsit for the Texas A&M forest service.–

“There are some areas that have less fuels that just dont have enought to carry the fire and then there are some that are going to be shaded that the micoenvironment is not going to be good enought to cary the fire. It will be cooler and wetter.”

This makes 100% consumption impossible and leaves just enough for the wildlife in the area.

“Animals are adaptive to fire they aren’t going to freak out like you see in movies. They’ll just move along as the fire gets closer to them.”

Crews plan to burn another 1,700 acers this week.