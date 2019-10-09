2 hospitalized after 5-car accident at Abilene Christian School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Emergency crews are responding to a five-car accident in North Abilene.

The accident happened at Abilene Christian School shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Scott Hill with Abilene Police Department (APD) says two people were taken to the hospital, but did not have an update on the extent of their injuries.

Police at the scene said two of the vehicles collided and went into the parking lot, preventing parents from picking up their kids.

Children from the school are being bused to the Hillcrest Church of Christ parking lot, where their parents can pick them up, according to police.

First responders called for two ambulances and two fire trucks as at least two of the involved vehicles rolled over.

Police say no kids were involved, and a witness says one man was pulled out of a pickup.

Police issued the following statement:

There has been a traffic accident in front of the school that is requiring children to be bused to an alternate location for after school pick-up. If you have a child that attends Abilene Christian School at 2550 N Judge Ely, your child, upon release, is being bused to Hillcrest Church of Christ located at 650 E Ambler. Please do not go to Abilene Christian for your child’s pick-up; there will be not access to the area.



