Crews responding to accident after car goes into Little Elm Creek

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Emergency crews are responding to an accident after reports that a car went into Little Elm Creek.

The call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, where police say a car went off of South First Street between the Winters Freeway and Arnold Boulevard near the Royal Inn.

The car reportedly ended up in Little Elm Creek, where Abilene Fire Department rescue units helped remove an elderly woman from the car.

Police say the woman was not seriously injured.

