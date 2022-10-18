Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of North 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Three vehicles were reported stolen from an Abilene car lot. The vehicles were all worth $8,000-$9,000. One vehicle was recovered damaged and unoccupied and the others were found during traffic stops. Two suspects were arrested.

800 block of East Highway 80 – Criminal Mischief

A suspect is accused of damaging property at a business.

900 block of South Willis Street – Injury to Elderly with Intent of Bodily Injury

An elderly man was pushed by his neighbor during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-visible injuries. He wants to press charges.

200 block of Fannin Street – Criminal Trespass

A man, who’d been warned of trespass in the past, went back to a business. The man was arrested and the business wants to press charges.

400 block of Tucker Lane – Burglary of Building

An unknown suspect(s) took new doors from a secured home under construction. The three doors were valued at nearly $1,000.

3100 block of Grand Avenue – Burglary of Building

Two push mowers were reported as stolen from a South Abilene building. The mowers were valued at $125.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A business reported that a former employee stole money from the business before quitting. Nearly $1,800 in cash was reported stolen. The victim wants to press charges.

1100 block of Clinton Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that someone stole the shed from the front of their house. The shed was valued at $400 and the victim wants to press charges.

2500 block of Nonesuch Road – Criminal Mischief

A 21-year-old woman reported that an unknown person damaged the front door to their apartment with a knife. The damage was valued at less than $100.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

A 71-year-old woman reported that her wallet was stolen by two unknown suspects at a North Abilene business. The suspects reportedly used her bank cards at nearby stores. About $125 worth of goods were stolen.

800 block of Graham Street – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect stole a TV valued at $100 from a victim’s home.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A 22-year-old woman reported that her vehicle was stolen, as well as property belonging to a 23-year-old woman. Items stolen were valued at $500.

3000 block of Clinton Street – Family Violence Assault

A 40-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted by her 41-year-old sister at a North Abilene home. The victim wants to press charges.

3000 block of North 6th Street – Family Violence Assault

Two roommates reported that their other roommate made unwanted contact with them t their North Abilene apartment.

700 block of Cockerell Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported that an unknown suspect stole lawn equipment from his yard. Equipment included two lawnmowers, a trimmer and a gas can – all valued around $540.

3200 block of North 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

Abilene police were called to a disturbance in progress, resulting in the arrest of a 53-year-old man for assaulting a 46-year-old woman.

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Family Violence Assault

Officers were sent to a South Abilene hotel to check out an assault report. One woman was arrested.

1400 block of North 7th Street – Unlawful Restraint, Family Violence

A 63-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance was reported.

Arrests

Ashley Baker – Public Intoxication

A business in the 3300 block of South Clack Street reported that Baker was running on the highway, in a traffic lane. Police suspected her to be under the influence of at least one narcotic. Police said she was a danger to herself and others.

Leslie Strange – Criminal Trespass

Police were sent to a business in the 200 block of Fannin Street because Strange had been previously warned about trespassing. The business is pressing charges.

William Vancamp – Warrant

Vancamp was contacted near the area of South 3rd and Amarillo Streets, known to have an outstanding ‘blue warrant’ for the parole violation of an original offense of burglary.

Chris Boatright – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Police contacted Boatright for being in possession of a stolen vehicle from Frontier Motors on North 1st Street. He allegedly admitted to being part of a group which stole multiple vehicles from the car lot while it was closed. The vehicle Boatright was in possession of was valued at about $9,000. A representative of the car lot said they want to press charges.

Hailey Scott – Theft of Motor Vehicle, Warrant

Scott was contacted for being in possession of a stolen vehicle from Frontier Motors. She allegedly admitted to being part of a group which stole multiple vehicles from the car lot while it was closed. The vehicle Scott was in possession of was valued at about $8,000. A representative of the car lot said they want to press charges. Scott was also found to have a warrant from Taylor County for theft from this past June.

Ka’hail Francis – Warrant

Police made contact with Francis in the area of North 9th and Graham Streets in reference to a stolen vehicle. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant.

Jerkayla Stinnett – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The vehicle Stinnett was in was pulled over in the area of Hohertz and Swenson Streets during a traffic stop. Stinnett was the passenger of the vehicle. Police conducted a probable cause search and Stinnett was found to have drug paraphernalia in her pants pocket. She received a Misdemeanor Citation and was released on-scene.

Krishandria Conley – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Conley was pulled over in the area of Hohertz and Swenson Streets for a headlight being out. During the stop, an officer said they smelled marijuana from the vehicle. During a probable cause search of the vehicle and occupants, Conley admitted to having two weapons and marijuana in the car. One firearm was in the driver’s side door and the other was in a backpack with two small bags of marijuana. She was arrested and taken to Taylor County Jail.

James Edwards – Family Violence Assault

Police were called out to the Briarwood Apartments in the 3200 block of North 3rd Street for a disturbance. A victim said Edwards hit her in the head with a stool, slapped her in her face and choked her. The victim wants to press charges.

Xena Curtis – Warrant

Curtis was contacted at the Super 8 in the 4300 block of Sayles Boulevard in regards to a disturbance. She was found to have two local warrants for her arrest.

Rudolph Perez – Unlawful Restraint, Family Violence, Terroristic Threat of Family

Police responded to an apartment in the 1400 block of North 7th Street, but upon arrival, Perez refused to open the door. The reporting officer said Perez was restraining the victim from leaving the apartment. After forced entry, the victim said she was afraid Perez was going to kill her. Perez also had a history with Abilene police for family violence.

Jeremy Helser – Driving While Intoxicated 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance

APD was dispatched to the Stripes in the 1400 block of Dup Wright Boulevard for a welfare check. A clerk said Helser had been passed out in his vehicle for 20 minutes. Police said they saw him slumped over and passed out in the driver’s side of a white 2022 Ford F-150, with the engine still on.

After waking Helser, police said he had labored speech and bloodshot, watery eyes. A field sobriety test and pat down search were conducted. Police found a meth pipe with burnt residue, and Helser failed the sobriety test.

Helser was arrested for DWI. He also had a DWI conviction from January 2020.

In searching his vehicle, police found 3.8 grams of meth in the center console. He was booked for 3rd Degree Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.