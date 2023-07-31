Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A man reported to police that he left his bag outside the library, and it was missing when he returned for it. The bag was said to contain a laptop and a DVD player, all valued at $250.

300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim told police his vehicle was burglarized, and two firearms were taken.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Burglary of Vehicle

A Glock 17 firearm was reported stolen out of a vehicle, valued at $550.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported that their deceased father’s ID was used to access their bank account.

1600 block of North 3rd Street – Family Violence Assault

A 50-year-old woman told police she was assaulted by a known suspect.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Forgery to Defraud or Harm Elderly

A business reported three forged checks were used to purchase items. The business is wanting to press charges.

3200 block of Spanish Trail – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim told police several credit cards were opened in her name, but she never authorized them.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Unlawful Installation of Tracking Device

A man told police he found a tracking device in his vehicle and said his ex had been following him for some time. He is willing to press charges.

500 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault

A 61-year-old man was assaulted at a South Abilene bar. Police said he was “not cooperative and extremely intoxicated.”

100 block of Eplens Court – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A 38-year-old man was reportedly stabbed at a bar. Police said his injuries were non life-threatening and the suspect was arrested soon after.

600 block of North Bowie Drive – Family Violence Assault

A victim told police his wife assaulted him, and he did not want to press charges.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Criminal Mischief

Police were called to a business about a suspect damaging a vehicle. Officers discovered that an unknown suspect “keyed” the victim’s vehicle. No arrests have been made.

2900 block of Airport Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect drove their vehicle through the entrance gate to the radio tower at Abilene Regional Airport. Because this is federal property, the FBI will be investigating.

1400 block of Kirkwood Street – Family Violence Assault

No public narrative has been released.

2200 block of EN 10th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A known suspect unlocked a vehicle and took several items, valued at $420. The victim wants to press charges.

1700 block of North 10th Street – Theft of Property

A 67-year-old victim told police a man of 40 or 50 years old stole her purse from her home. It and its contents were valued at $200. The victim wants to press charges.

800 block of Grape Street – Family Violence Assault

A 53-year-old victim told police his common law wife assaulted him.

2700 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A known suspect took a victim’s vehicle without permission.

1200 block of Lillius Street – Assault

No public narrative has been released.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Three suspects were allegedly seen by store employees taking merchandise off of shelves and hiding them in a baby stroller.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault

A woman told police she was assaulted by unknown suspects and wants to press charges.

3500 block of South Clack Street – Theft of Property

A suspect was allegedly seen taking a pair of Crocs without paying for them.

600 block of Glenhaven Drive – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance, where they found a 32-year-old woman who reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend’s 40-year-old ex-girlfriend. The ex had left before police could arrive, but minor injuries were consistent with the victim’s account.

5600 block of Eagle Drive – Terroristic Threat of Family/ Household

Only public narrative: “A white male in his late 20s was arrested for Terroristic Threat Family Violence.”

Arrests

Brian Jimenez – Public Intoxication, Resist Arrest

At a disturbance report, police found Jimenez had run away then came back. Police said he smelled strongly of alcohol and had to have leg restraints and a helmet for his safety.

Kobi Salinas – Driving While Intoxicated

Several neighbors on Jeanette Street waived police down to point out Salinas as the party at fault to a minor vehicle crash.

Sarah Hill – Public Intoxication

Police found Hill sleeping near a major roadway topless. The arresting officer said she displayed signs of intoxication.

Zachry Stewart – Driving While Intoxicated

Stewart was pulled over in the 3800 block of North 1st Street for failing to stay in his lane of travel and displaying expired tags.

Stephen Wylie – Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wylie was reportedly seen throwing property across a drug store parking lot on South 14th Street early Saturday morning. Once officers arrived, they determined Wylie to be intoxicated and on meth. During a search, a meth pipe was found.

William Marshall – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Marshall was involved in a physical fight at an Abilene bar.

Rhiana Titus – Criminal Trespass

A hotel called police about Titus bothering their guests.

Reina Barbee – Family Violence Assault

At a North Abilene disturbance call, a victim told police her daughter grabbed and twisted her arm in attempt to grab the mother’s phone.

Stephen Gonzales – Public Intoxication

When responding to a disturbance call, Gonzales told police he and his son were fighting because they were drunk. The arresting officer allegedly offered Gonzales a ride, but he refused. He was determined to be a danger to himself and others.

Troy Buck – False Report for Emergency Response

Police were called out to a neighborhood near Lake Fort Phantom Saturday evening about a victim being knocked out and his vehicle stolen by an unknown suspect. Come to find out, the so called ‘victim,’ Buck, allegedly admitted to lying.

Lottie Presley – Public Intoxication

Presley was reportedly walking down Pine Street naked Saturday night. She was determined to be intoxicated.

Meara Pedroza – Evading Arrest with Vehicle

Police attempted to pull over Pedroza as she was driving for an undisclosed reason. After initiating emergency lights, she continued for five blocks, and finally came to a stop at her home.

Randy Embrey – Terroristic Threat of Family/ Household

A victim told police she and her husband were arguing when things got ugly. The husband was arrested, and the victim is not pressing charges.

Troy Steele – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle Monday morning. Steele was found sleeping behind the wheel. The vehicle was off, but the key was in the ignition. Police made note to the sight of a bag of meth in Steele’s cupholder.