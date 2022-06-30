Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Criminal Mischief

Apartment Manager of Courtyard Park Apartments reported several mailboxes pride open, causing damages. Abilene Police Department (APD) said the suspect was captured on video and has been identified. Amount of damages is unknown at this point.

2000 block of North 1st Street – Theft of Property >=$750<$2500

Officers responded to a report of theft at a northside hardware store. A 58-year-old woman was arrested for State Jail Felony (SJF) Theft and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

5200 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30K

A southside business reported theft of copper.

800 block of Mulberry Street – Burglary of Habitation

A 62-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect entered his home and took his property. Police said there were no signs of forced entry.

00 block of Tamarisk Circle – Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500

A woman reported a known suspect to have keyed her car overnight. Victim is pressing charges.

500 block of North Pioneer Drive – Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500

A northside church was broken into overnight, offender destroyed multiple items in building.

1200 block of North 18th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A man reported that a $1,200 tool was taken from the bed of his pickup truck while parked in the lot of a north Abilene medical facility. Police have no suspects.

4800 block of South 14th Street – Theft of Property <$100

A law enforcement officer from a nearby agency reported his wallet stolen after leaving it in a south Abilene convenience store. No cash was in the wallet, but at least one bank card and identification documents were.

100 block of Graham Street – Assault, Family Violence

A man reported his wife to have cut him several times on his head and hands with a knife. The woman reportedly became combative with her husband because she did not want to take her medication. The woman ran away. The victim is reporting charges.

Arrests

Joshua Fahey – Warrant

While renewing his driver’s license, defendant was discovered to have an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

Mae Lewis – Theft of Property >=$750<$2500

Police responded to reports at Pate’s Hardware of a woman, caught on security camera, taking more than $900 in store property. Lewis was arrested for State Jail Felony (SJF) Theft and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

Tonia Stroope – Disorderly Conduct

Officers were called to a South 1st Street business because a woman was using vulgar language and threatening other people in the area. Stroope was taken to the Taylor County Jail without incident.

Kodye Keeton – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled, Reckless Bodily Injury, Family Violence

Keeton is accused of assaulting his wife, niece and son. APD said he was intoxicated and hit his wife multiple times before his 10-year-old son defended his mother. Reports say the boy was scratched on his neck and his finger was bitten. Keeton’s 11-year-old niece was attacked as well, scratched under her neck and chest. Keeton was previously arrested and convicted for Assault – Family Violence in 2017. Keeton, uncooperative and beligerant, was arrested Wednesday evening for Reckless Injury to Child, 1 count of Assault – Family Violence with Prior.

Whitney Smith – Public Intoxication

Smith was found sleeping in a resident’s backyard. Upon contact, police said she was disoriented and erratic. She admitted to using meth. Smith was arrested for Class C Public Intoxication.

Chance Nickels – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

Nickels was pulled over in his vehicle for displaying expired license plates. The officer said they field tested a suspicious ice substance – it was discovered to be 1.58 grams of meth. Nickels was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

Heather Lee – Assault, Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance call where they found Lee, who said she initiated physical contact with her boyfriend to stop another assault. Others involved reported Lee to immediately being confrontational. Police recorded that multiple people in the party had visible injuries, as did Lee. Lee was arrested to prevent further acts of Family Violence. All parties declined to pressing charges.

Miguel Martinez – Unlicensed Carrying a Weapon, Public Intoxication, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct

Police responded to a distubance call at Woodspring Suites, where the victim said their coworker was behaving strangely and making threats. Martinez was discovered in the same hallway as the victim’s room. While handcuffed and searched, he was found with a loaded handgun in his waistband and discovered to be under the influence. Martinez was booked into the Taylor County Jail.