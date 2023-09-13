Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3900 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene car dealership reported a vehicle was stolen from their lot overnight.

2200 block of Yorktown Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a weed cutter, drill, and cash was stolen from their home in south Abilene.

500 block of Palm Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported her boyfriend violated a protective order.

800 block of Grape Street – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect attempted to steal an air conditioner at a business in north Abilene.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A victim was cited for stealing from a south Abilene after passing all points of sale without permission.

1700 block of Highway 36 – Theft of Property

A license plate was reported stolen in Abilene.

2100 block of Parramore Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect is accused of trying to attack a family member with a machete.

3300 block of Ambler Avenue – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

1000 block of Justice Way – Assault Family Violence

An assault was reported in south Abilene.

Arrests

Chase Beedy – Possession of Controlled Substance

Beedy was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine after a search.

Frank Zarate – Warrant

Zarate was contacted after he was seen removing items from a dumpster outside an Abilene business and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Kendrick Hunter – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon FV

Hunter is accused of trying to attack a family member with a machete several times.

Josue Flores – Driving While Intoxicated

Flores was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.