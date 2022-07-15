Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of Harmony Drive – Family violence Assault

A woman reported to police that her boyfriend choked her during a physical altercation at their home.

2800 block of South 25th Street – Criminal Mischief

A woman reported that a known suspect damaged her vehicle.

3300 block of South 14th Street – Burglary of Building

A woman reported that an unknown suspect entered her southside grooming shop and stole $300 worth of items. The shop was left unlocked and no forced entry was detected. Stolen items include an iPad, a battery and a socket set.

1400 block of Orange Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported their bicycle was stolen from next to their home.

800 block of South Treadaway Boulevard – Family violence Assault

A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her over her head with a closed fist. Victim declined to press charges.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Harassment

A man reported that a woman was harassing him. The victim is pressing charges.

2900 block of Simmons Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported that a known suspect stole items from his home. The man will be pressing charges. Among the items stolen were gold jewelry and a checkbook from First Financial.

1400 block of Westview Drive – Assault

A man reported that a known suspect threw a large fork at him, causing a superficial cut on his right arm. The victim declined to press charges.

3800 block of Antilly Road – Financial Forgery

Police discovered that a man had passed several forged checks at a southside financial institution over several days.

1400 block of Beechwood Lane – Burglary of Building

Victim told police that an unknown suspect forced open a shed door and moved contents next to the shed, but did not steal anything. The victim also reported that his wife scared off two people in their backyard the next day.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Fraud Use/ Possession of Identifying Info

A man reported that an unknown subject opened a line of credit in his name. Victim will be pressing charges.

South 1st Street – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

A woman reported she had been the victim of fraud. She believed her daughter was the suspect.

1800 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A northside business reported that an unknown suspect stole a significant amount of property. The business will press charges.

800 block of South Clack Street – Theft of Property

A southside rental business reported that a woman failed to return a rental vehicle, and continued to return it after its due date. Business will press charges. Police say a third degree felony theft report was taken.

3800 block of Clinton Street – Family violence Assault

Police responded to a northside disturbance, and reportedly found an assault that a man assaulted a woman.

2200 block of West Overland Trail – Financial Forgery

A woman reported herself as the victim of fraud by a man.

2100 block of Pine Street – Government Forgery

Counterfeit currency was used at a northside grocery store. No suspect information was made available.

1700 block of North 9th Street – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Officers responded to a northside home where a victim and witness reported that a woman fired a handgun. The suspect was located and arrested.

1700 block of North 9th Street – Violation of Bond

Police responded to a call for service, where a man was found in violation of a protective order. He was taken to the Taylor County Jail.

4200 block of North 1st Street – Family violence Assault

A witness reported a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend.

1100 block of South Crockett Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Officers responded to a vehicle theft call at a southside home. The victim said an unknown suspect took her vehicle during the night.

Brian Flannagan – Warrant

Police responded to a disturbance call, where they found Flannagan who had multiple warrants for his arrest. Warrants include but are not limited to: Solicitation of Prostitution and Family violence Assault.

John Douty – Warrant

Police contacted Douty in the 4500 block of South 1st Street. Defendant was arrested for a federal warrant and taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Ronald Smith – Warrant Arrest

Police contacted Smith after he was described by a witness to have been involved in a northside robbery. Smith was found to have an outstanding warrant for Assault with Bodily Injury.

Warren Brown – Driving While Intoxicated

Brown was found to be the driver of a vehicle involved in a wreck with a legally parked vehicle. Police reported that Brown was slurring his speech and eyes were bloodshot. Brown was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.18. He was arrested and taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Carl Hughes – Warrant

Hughes was contacted by police after criminally trespassing in an abandoned building. He was found to have a warrant for his arrest, and was taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Robert Fuentes – Public Intoxication

Police responded to a disturbance in the 2800 block of South 11th Street, where they found suspect Fuentes with a strong odor of alcohol and unsteady on his feet. Officers found Fuentes to be a danger to himself and others, and arrested him.

Terrence Brown – Fugitive, False info, Leaving Scene of Accident, Driving While Intoxicated, Warrant

Brown was tracked down by officers after receiving reports of him fleeing the scene of an accident. Brown insisted he was the passenger of the vehicle at fault, but multiple witnesses described him as the driver. Police described Brown as having slurred speech and being extremely lethargic. The responding officer said Brown provided false identifying information, but later admitted he was a fugitive from justice. Brown had a felony arrest warrant and a blood alcohol content level of 0.05.

Charles Reid – Fugitive, False Info

Reid gave false identifying info when contacted in reference to a call for service. The contacting officer reported that Reid’s vehicle smelled of marijuana. His vehicle was searched and contraband was found. After searching Reid’s person, his wallet and accurate ID was found. He was found to have a warrant out of Taylor County. Reid was taken to the Taylor County Jail.

John Martinez – Family violence Warrant

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 3800 block of Clinton Street, where they found a victim with a large bruise on her left forearm. The victim said she was taking food to Martinez, with whom she was engaged in an off-and-on relationship, and he threw the food at her car and reportedly said it was because she took too long to deliver it. The victim said she got out of her car and Martinez threw a wrench at her. The victim said she would like to push charges. Upon further investigation, Martinez was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant for Family violence Assault. He was arrested and taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Charles Hewitt – Driving While Intoxicated

Hewitt was reported to have been recklessly driving (failing to use turn signals and making unsafe lane changes), and officers detected signs of intoxication during their traffic stop. With a blood search warrant, Hewitt was booked into the Taylor County Jail for Class B Misdemeanor DWI.

Christopher Witulski – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A witness reported to have seen Witulski firing a single handgun shot while inside his vehicle at a person. The victim was known to the witness and provided the suspect’s name. Officers located Witulski and found a holster with a magazine loaded with .45 caliber bullets inside his vehicle. Because the bullet casing found at the scene of the crime matched with Witulski’s firearm, he was believed to have shot at the victim, and was arrested. The victim confirmed that he was afraid for his life and will press charges.

Armando Diaz – Violation of Bond/ Protective Order

Police responded to a call for service by Diaz’ wife, who Diaz is prohibited by order to not be within 1,000 feet of the victim’s home. Diaz told APD he was aware of the order, but said he had been staying in the home for a few weeks. Police arrested Diaz and took him to the Taylor County Jail.