Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2300 block of Bishop Road – Family Violence Assault

Police reported that a man was assaulted by his spouse in their home. Because children were in the home, Child Protective Services were notified.

2300 block of South 27th Street – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A 40-year-old man reported that he was threatened by a known suspect. In fear for his life, the victim is pressing charges.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Property

A 34-year-old man reported that his property, valued between $100 and $750 was stolen. The victim is pressing charges.

3200 block of Grand Avenue – Criminal Trespass of Habitation

Police responded to a report of a disturbance, in which a resident’s ex was trespassing onto her property. The report said the suspect was trying to fight the resident, but left before an officer could arrive.

1200 block of Yeoman’s Road – Burglary of Building

An unknown suspect entered multiple storage units at an apartment complex. One victim was located. The report said miscellaneous items of unknown values were taken. Police valued stolen clothing at $100.

3200 block of Grand Avenue – Criminal Trespass of Habitation

Police responded to reports of Criminal Trespass in progress. The suspect had been warned in the past for the same offense at this residence. The victim had been involved in domestic violence from the suspect in the past, as well. The suspect was located a short distance away and was arrested for Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and the suspect also busted the victim’s window of their home.

3500 block of Cedar Run Road – Theft of Property

Police responded to a report of a stolen moped, which was taken overnight.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Forgery

A victim reported that a check was stolen and used at two locations.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

An 18-year-old woman was seen stealing from a business. She was arrested for taking $109 worth of clothing items.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

A 30-year-old woman reported unauthorized charges made on her account without permission. The victim wishes to press charges.

3300 block of South 14th Street – Theft of Property

A woman was issued a citation for taking food items valued at just shy of $50 from a business without paying. The victim is pressing charges.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

Police was called to a North Abilene business after a 33-year-old man stole more than $200 worth of household goods.

3300 block of South 14th Street – Harassment

A man reported he was being harassed by his ex-girlfriend by receiving an excessive amount of phonecalls.

800 block of Elm Street – Family Violence Assault

APD reported a couple who is living together and expecting a child were involved in a physical altercation over a vehicle. A man, was reportedly pushed to the ground by a woman and had visible injuries. The woman also had visible injuries. While investigating, police said the man continued to yell, causing a breech of peace and was arrested for disorderly conduct.

600 block of North Pioneer Drive – Family Violence Assault

Officers responded to reports of an injured subject at a North Abilene home. The victim, a 58-year-old man reported that he was assaulted several times throughout the day by his 36-year-old girlfriend. The victim had visible injuries to his head, back and arm. The suspect was arrested. The victim wants to press charges.

1000 block of Burger Street – Violation of Protective Order

A 39-year-old woman said her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend violated a protective order by going to her home. The suspect was gone before officers could arrive.

Robert Davis – Criminal Trespass of Habitation, Criminal Mischief

Davis went to his ex-wife’s residence, from which he had been criminally trespassed from on July 6. The report said he yelled and banged on her door, scaring her. Upon police arrival, Davis could not be located. Later in the day, he returned – banging and kicking her door, as well as breaking her bedroom window. Davis was later located a short distance away. He received medical attention to his right hand for minor cuts and was arrested to prevent further family violence.

Kirsten Martin – Theft of Property

APD was dispatched to a shoplifting call at the Mall of Abilene. The caller said they saw Martin steal several pieces of merchandise and leave the store. Martin was approached by mall security and the items were found on her person. She was arrested without incident.

Dalonte Heath – Warrant

Heath was located at Oceans Behavioral Hospital Of Abilene with a warrant for his arrest, for Family Violence Assault outside of Taylor County.

Holly Johnson – Theft of Property

Police responded to a theft in progress at the United Supermarket on South 14th Street, where store personnel saw Johnson load a shopping cart with dog food and leave the store without paying. Johnson admitted to stealing the dog food. The store said it would not press charges. The total value of stolen goods was more than $600.

Rebecca Garcia – Family Violence Assault

Police responded to a call for service in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, where they found one woman holding down another on the living room floor. After separating the two, Garcia began acting aggressively towards her mother and had further physical incidents. The victim will not be pressing charges. Garcia was arrested to prevent future acts of family violence.

Richard Jordan – Theft of Property, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance II

Police were called to the Walmart on Highway 351 in reference to a shoplifter. Asset Protection said they saw Jordan stashing items in his pockets, leaving without paying. Items were valued at more than $250. Jordan was arrested for Class B Misdemeanor Theft of Property. During a search of Jordan’s person, a loaded handgun was found in his fanny pack, along with additional stolen property. Additional property included various pills and controlled substances.

Colton Greer – Manufacturing/Delivering or Possession of Controlled Substance

Police pulled Greer over in the 300 block of Highway 83/84 for displaying expired license plates. The officer said they could smell marijuana from the vehicle, and searched the vehicle. The search produced multiple small bags of cocaine. Due to the amount of individual bags of cocaine, Greer was arrested on the belief he was dealing.

Isidoro Mendez – Driving While Intoxicated

Mendez was pulled over at the intersection of South 3rd and Butternut Streets for driving without lights at night. Police said Mendez displayed visible signs of being under the influence. During a sobriety test, Mendez admitted to having several drinks that night, as well as smoking marijuana earlier in the day. He was booked for Class B Misdemeanor DWI.

Natasha Courtney – Family Violence Assault

Police responded to reports of an injured subject in the 600 block of North Pioneer Drive. It was reported that a resident’s live-in girlfriend, Courtney, assaulted him. The victim was reportedly leaving his friend’s apartment when his girlfriend assaulted him, cutting his head. The victim displayed visible injuries. The man said he had been assaulted multiple times throughout the day. The victim said he wanted to press charges.

Veliaunte Valencia – Disorderly Conduct

APD was dispatched to the 800 block of Elm Street to the investigate a disturbance, reported by neighbors. Upon investigation, police said Valencia repeatedly yelled at other individuals. He continued to do so despite warnings from officers. Valencia was arrested to keep him from further disturbing the neighborhood.

Misael Samayoa – Driving While Intoxicated

Police were called when a passerby noticed a vehicle stopped in the 100 block of T&P Lane at the railroad tracks. Police found a black 2019 Nissan Titan with lights on, engine running and Samayoa asleep at the wheel. Police noted an odor of alcohol from inside the vehicle and Samayoa. Officers said he was difficult to wake and disoriented, stating he thought he was on I-20. Samayoa reportedly admitted to drinking. He was arrested and received a Class A DWI.

Trejeana Al Karim – Family Violence Assault

APD was dispatched to 1250 Yeomans Road for a disturbance where they found Al Karim crying, stating her fiancé had assaulted and choked her. The victim told police he and Al Karim were arguing about their relationship when things turned physical, the woman driving her knee into the man’s chest. According to the report, Al Karim said there had been no violence throughout the night and she had not been assaulted. Police said the victim was also changing his story. Ultimately, the victim said he did not want to press charges. While booking Al Karim into the Taylor County Jail, staff discovered she had a warrant for theft.