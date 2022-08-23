Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4900 block of West Stamford Street – Criminal Mischief

A complainant reported that her ex-spouse kicked her car, creating a large dent on the driver’s door. Damage was estimated at $2,600.

1200 block of Cypress Street – Assault, Family Violence

A North Abilene man was charged with Assault – Family Violence.

400 block of Burger Street – Assault, Family Violence

A 45-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted in North Abilene. She is looking to press charges.

1200 block of China Street – Burglary of Vehicle

Police were told that diesel was syphoned out of a work vehicle in front of a business.

2700 block of North 1st Street – Theft of Property

A known suspect who was a former employee at the business was reported to have rang up refunds of cigarettes, and placed the refunded money on a personal bank card. This reportedly occurred multiple times over several days. Theft was valued at $2,700.

2300 block of North 6rh Street – Burglary of Building

A 63-year-old man reported that the door to a building had been broken and an unknown person(s) took a Samsung TV, valued at $250.

800 block of North Arnold Boulevard – Theft of Property

Packages were reportedly taken by an employee of a distributions facility. Packages were valued at $600. The victim wants to press charges.

1100 block of Cedar Street – Assault, Family Violence

A 29-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted by a known suspect.

2100 block of Pine Street – Criminal Simulation

A North Abilene business reported Criminal Simulation.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

An unknown subject reportedly stole $540 from another person at a South Abilene business.

2700 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported that an unknown suspect entered his locked home and stole electronics, including an Xbox, valued at $560.

1100 block of Houston Street – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence

A 47-year-old man was arrested for Second Degree Felony Aggravated Assault, Family Violence at a North Abilene home. The victim is not pressing charges.

Arrests

Clarence Dannar – Family Violence, Assault

An APD officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Cypress Street for a disturbance Monday morning. Police said Dannar slapped his live-in girlfriend in the face and slammed her against the wall by her hair. The reporting officer said the victim was visible harmed, with a red face and new bruises on her arms and chest. Police said Dannar admitted to shoving the victim during an argument. Dannar was arrested and the victim is pressing charges.

Matthew George – Warrant

Warrant was contacted in a traffic stop in the 1900 block of North Clack Street for expired registration. He was found to have an outstanding warrant for parole violation, and he was arrested.

Marcus Francisco – Warrant

An APD officer said he responded to a call for service in the 400 block of North Bowie Drive, where Francisco was found with an outstanding warrant for his arrest for January offenses of Possession of Meth and Family Violence Assault.

Travis Dean – Warrant

Police were called to St. Paul United Methodist Church Monday evening, where Dean was found with an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Jacob Arredondo – Assault, Family Violence

An APD officer was dispatched to an unknown disturbance in the 5400 block of North 9th Street. On the way, the officer said he found a driver, who was involved in the disturbance, pulling into a known North Abilene location. Upon further investigation, it was found that Arredondo assaulted someone and left. According to the report, the victim said Arredondo grabbed her by the wrist and pushed her to the ground. She wants to press charges and file an Emergency Protective Order.

Stephanie McCarty – Driving While License is Invalid with Previous Conviction

McCarty was pulled over at the intersection of Ambler Avenue and North Mockingbird Lane for driving without a rear license plate light. Reports say she had more than three prior convictions of Driving with an invalid license. She was arrested for Class B DWLI.

Steven Liszkai – Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Park

During a welfare check in the 1300 block of South 17th Street, police said they found Liszkai parked against the flow of traffic on a public roadway, sitting halfway out of his vehicle’s driver’s side seat. Upon contact, the officer said they noticed a half-empty bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey between Liszkai’s feet inside the vehicle. He was given a misdemeanor citation for Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Park.

Carlos Bernal – Family Violence, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Bernal’s girlfriend reported that she was assaulted by Bernal in their home in the 1100 block of Houston Street. She was reportedly hit multiple times on the right side of her face. The victim, as well as a witness, reportedly saw Bernal use a knife to threaten to kill her. Bernal then fled his home before police could arrive, but returned shortly after and was arrested. The victim declined to press charges. Her son, who witnessed the assault, did provide a statement. Police said the victim denied an Emergency Protective Order against Bernal, but has requested one anyway.

Jeffrey Sutphen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police conducted a traffic stop of Sutphen at the intersection of North Willis and State Streets at 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. They reportedly saw what they believed to be heroin, in plain sight, between Sutphen’s legs. Officers also said they saw a needle in the passenger seat. A field test confirmed that it was, in fact, heroin weighing about half-a-gram in plastic packaging.