Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

200 block of Evening Shade Lane – Burglary of Building

Wire was reported stolen from a building.

2900 block of Broken Bough Trail – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

4400 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Building

Police responded to a report of someone breaking into a storage unit and removing items.

2700 block of S 10th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his trailer worth $1,300 was reported stolen.

3000 block of S 11th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend in south Abilene.

2400 block N Willis Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported an unknown person entered his locked apartment and stole property worth $1,225.

100 block of Ruidosa Drive – Theft of Property

Wheels and tires were reported stolen from an Abilene home.

800 block of Sammons Street – Criminal Mischief

A known suspect is accused of entering a victim’s property without permission.

3600 block of Sayles Boulevard – Burglary of Building

Two tools were reported stolen from an Abilene school district.

2000 block of Regent Drive – Deceptive Business Practice

A citizen reported paying for services that were never completed.

7500 block of Security Lane – Theft of Material

Three new construction homes had copper wire taken.

1300 block of Highland Avenue – Indecent Assault

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her in south Abilene.

2800 block of S 5th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim alleged her boyfriend shoved her out of a vehicle during an argument.

6300 block of Dominion Court – Assault Family Violence

A male suspect claimed his wife poked him in the eye, causing him pain.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her spouse in north Abilene.

1100 block of N 2nd Street – Theft of Property

Lottery tickets were reported stolen in Abilene.

Arrests

Kara Keele – Warrant

Shelia Baldwin – Warrant

Jack Walker – Criminal Mischief

Jessica Gonzales – Warrant

Carl Davis – Public Intoxication

Esequiel Alvarez – Possession of Marijuana

Draco Johnson – Assault Family Violence