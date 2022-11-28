Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

500 block of East North 7th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A 22-year-old victim reported that an unknown person entered her North Abilene apartment without permission via her digital lock, and stole some of her things. $650 in cash was reported stolen.

1900 block of Glendale Drive – Family Violence Assault

A victim reported that she and her boyfriend’s argument got physical, resulting in her tooth chipping. The suspect left before police could arrive, and the victim is not pressing charges.

900 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A delivery driver reported that his backpack was stolen from his unlocked truck as he was delivering items to a North Abilene store. A short time later, a credit card was attempted to be used in South Abilene.

2500 block of North 3rd Street – Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported that his debit card was stolen by a known suspect, and they used his card at an ATM. Cash was withdrawn, and the victim is pressing charges.

1100 block of South 14th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A home was burglarized Friday. More than $5,800 worth of items were stolen, including a washer and dryer.

LOCATION REDACTED – Aggravated Robbery

A 39-year-old victim reported that his vehicle was stolen at gun-point by 45 and 42-year-old men. The vehicle was later found at a North Abilene home. The victim is pressing charges.

4600 block of Carrie Ann Lane – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect broke into a South Abilene home through a window A/C unit. Several items were stolen, including a firearm. All stolen goods were valued at nearly $1,800.

1400 block of Glendale Drive – Aggravated Assault with A Deadly Weapon, Family Violence

Police were called to a North Abilene home, where a 53-year-old woman reported that her 67-year-old aunt threatened to harm her with a deadly weapon. The suspect left before police’s arrival.

4700 block of South 14th Street – Family Violence Assault

A family fight, Saturday, at a South Abilene restaurant, led to police being called. The victim is looking at pressing charges.

5100 block of Questa Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported that one of their vehicle’s tires were slashed. They are wanting to press charges.

1100 block of Bel Air Drive – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A victim reported that his stepson fired three or four rounds with a firearm at his vehicle, causing the victim to fear for his life. Evidence collected by police corresponded with the victim’s account. The suspect was found and arrested.

3200 block of South 27th Street – Burglary of Building

Police were dispatched to a burglary-in-progress at a South Abilene business. There, officers forced entry and found the business to be empty. It was reported that suspects took ‘thousands of dollars worth of electronics.’ The victim is looking to press charges.

5100 block of Questa Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported that their ex-boyfriend entered their home while they were sleeping, through an unlocked door without permission. He allegedly stole keys, cell phones, a wallet, and clothes. Stolen goods were valued at more than $500.

5000 block of Highway 277 South – Burglary of Building

A former employee of an Abilene business was reportedly suspected of stealing money from the store after-hours.

4100 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

In a South Abilene parking lot, a victim reported that an unknown woman hit their car with a rock. The victim is wanting to press charges.

400 block of State Street – Theft of Property

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, a victim reported that an outdoor decoration was taken from her property while she was out of town. The decoration was valued at $150.

Arrests

Rawlston Starks – Warrant

Starks was contacted behind the South 1st Street Dollar General as being a suspicious person. After a search, he was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Jose Garza – Public Intoxication

Police were called out to a 7-Eleven convenience store for a welfare check. Upon arrival, Garza was contacted, and said he wanted to go to Oceans Behavioral Hospital. Soon after, he tried to walk away from the responding officer. He fell straight forward onto his face, and the officer said he exhibited other obvious signs of intoxication.

Melissa Cole – Public Intoxication, Failure to ID

Cole was contacted in reference to a repeat disturbance at a South Abilene hotel. Police said she displayed obvious signs of intoxication, and was irate upon their arrival; she was allegedly walking into businesses, screaming and cursing at customers. Throughout the officer’s investigation, Cole said her name was ‘Candice Brown from Kansas.’ She eventually released her legal name and was arrested.

Marcus Valdez – Failure to ID

Valdez was pulled over in the 1100 block of Palm Street for an expired registration. The driver, later positively identified as Valdez, handed the arresting officer an ID belonging to a Ricardo Campos – which police said the photo and Valdez did not correspond. Valdez gave another false name before eventually giving his legal name.

Chance Rains – Driving While Intoxicated

Police responded to a crash near the area of North 12th Street and North Mockingbird Lane. There, an officer reportedly saw an open container of alcohol that they believed Rains was trying to hide. Rains was soon determined to be intoxicated. His breath test blood alcohol content level was 0.144.

Jessica Monsivaiz – Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication

Dispatched to assist on a public intoxication call at iHop, police said AFD and Abilene EMS was also on-scene to check Monsivaiz out. Police said she informed them of her plans to drive her vehicle home, even though she was intoxicated. After some arguing, she was arrested for Public Intoxication, to which she resisted. EMS assisted the officer in arresting Monsivaiz. Once finally in handcuffs, she resisted once again – ‘trying to jump around.’ She was eventually taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Draco Johnson – Failure to ID

During a call for service at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of North Willis Street, Johnson gave officers a false name and date of birth. After what police called an extensive search, his information still could not be found. In custody, a Mississippi ID card with his real information was found.

Corrie Andrus – Warrant

Andrus was contacted in reference to a call about a stranded vehicle in the area of South Treadaway Boulevard and South 32nd Street. In a routine records search, it was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest.

Dale Dominguez – Criminal Trespass

At a North Abilene hospital, police were called about a discharged patient refusing to leave the campus. Dominguez allegedly told hospital staff he’d rather go to jail than leave.

Keaton Owen – Warrant, Assault with Prior Convictions

Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Pine Street when a woman reported that her boyfriend strangled her following a verbal argument. Police noted visible injuries consistent with her account. Owen, identified as the boyfriend, had a previous conviction of Family Violence from 2013, and had an active warrant for his arrest.

Thomas Goodfallow – Warrant

Goodfallow was pulled over in his vehicle in the 600 block of Poplar Street for having a headlight out. After a computer check, it was revealed that he had a warrant for his arrest.

Rogelio Roman – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police pulled Roman over in the 1600 block of McMahan Street for having a defective tail light. A K9 officer alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. The officer searched Roman’s vehicle to find a small bag, of what later tested positive as meth, under the driver’s seat. Another bag of meth was found in the front of his pants.

Hunter Browning – Public Intoxication

A homeowner in the 1000 block of Rodgers Street called APD when they thought someone was breaking into their home. When police arrived, they spoke with Browning who displayed lessened motor skills and disorientation. The longer he and the officer spoke, they said he showed more signs of intoxication. He was arrested.

Alicia Bennight & Nichole Cantu – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

At a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Danville Drive, police made contact with driver, Bennight, who, they said, smelled of marijuana. Police searched her vehicle, discovering no contraband on hers and her passenger, Cantu’s, persons, but did find a mason jar of marijuana in the floorboard. More marijuana was found throughout the vehicle. Both women were arrested.

Henry Perez – Disorderly Conduct

Police were called to the 800 block of Formosa Drive in reference to a prowler. There, they met up with Perez who was out of breath and not wearing shoes. He told police he was being chased, but officers said they did not see anyone. In talking with the resident who made the call to police, they were told that Perez was knocking on windows and doors, kicking, and screaming. The head of the household told police his family was afraid for their lives. Perez was arrested.

Sinan Hajri – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A victim reported to police that his stepson, Hajri, pulled a firearm on him at his Abilene home, and shot three or four rounds at his vehicle. Police noted a bullet hole in the back of the victim’s vehicle. Hajri was arrested.

Luis Marquez – Driving While Intoxicated

In the 500 block of South 1st Street, police pulled over Marquez for not using headlights after dark. Police asked Marquez to perform a field sobriety test, to which he agreed and failed. His BAC was recorded at 0.166.

Jody Rhodes – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence

Police responded to the home of Rhodes’ mother, where she reported that he was allegedly found yelling that he was tired of hearing voices inside his head. The victim said he was in her bedroom, threatening to kill her while pointing a hammer at her. Rhodes was arrested.

John Godsey – Warrant, Burglary of Building

An Abilene building in the 300 block of Wall Street is known, to police, to be plagued by theft- mostly copper theft. The owner of the property told police they want to press charges against anyone found on the property. An officer conducting a building check-in said they noticed activity in the building. After a while, Godsey was found in the building, looking out a window with a flashlight in his hand and copper wire bundled nearby. He also had a walkie-talkie. Police arrested Godsey without incident, but he allegedly said he was in the building to rest from walking.

Rebecca Crawford – Criminal Trespass

At a disturbance call in the 5200 block of South 7th Street, police made contact with Crawford. Police said she had been warned of trespassing, more than a month earlier, from the Dollar General. She was arrested.