Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of South 1st Street – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying info

A victim reported that someone used his identity to commit forgery.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity Theft

A 50-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect used his information to access his account. The victim wants to press charges.

3700 block of Janice Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported that her ex-partner kicked her out of their home and took some of her property. Missing property was valued at nearly $500. The victim wants to press charges.

1800 block of South Clack Street – Public Intoxication

A man was arrested for Public Intoxication and Criminal Trespass at a South Abilene business.

100 block of Burger Street – Violation of Protective Order

The Abilene Police Department responded to a call from a victim whose ex-spouse violated their protective order. Police said the suspect was gone before their arrival.

400 block of Chapel Hill Road – Indecent Assault

A report of assault was made in South Abilene. Police are investigating.

1400 block of Briarwood Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A 34-year-old man reported that he caught two suspects on camera entering his vehicle at his home. The suspects stole several items.

Arrests

Michael Reed – Warrant

Reed was contacted at the 7-Eleven in the 8100 block of Highway 83/84. He had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Police also found meth on Reed’s person.

John Wilcoxen – Public Intoxication, Criminal Trespass

Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Clack Street just before 1:00 p.m., on a call for an intoxicated man. There, police found Wilcoxen on private property, unable to answer questions, slurred speech, unsteady and smelling of alcohol. Police said Wilcoxen was also surrounded by multiple empty alcoholic beverages. Police found him to be intoxicated near a busy parking lot and arrested Wilcoxen as he was a danger to himself and others. Police also found that he had been warned of Criminal Trespass on July 4 at the same location. The property owner is pressing charges.

Joshua Quinn – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Quinn was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of North 18th and Grape Streets for driving with expired registration. According to the arrest report, Quinn consented to a search of his person. The search yielded six bank cards with different names on each of them, not belonging to Quinn. Police said he also consented to an interview, and admitted to attempting to use a card without the permission of the cardholder. Quinn was arrested for Third-Degree Felony Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information.

Deserae Gomez – Public Intoxication, Possession of a Controlled Substance

APD was dispatched to a health clinic in the 1800 block of Hickory Street on the suspicion of being publicly intoxicated while caring for children. Police said Gomez lost consciousness at the clinic but while awake, she displayed slow movements, glazed eyes and slurred speech. She was deemed a danger to herself and others. While searching Gomez, police found a Class A Misdemeanor amount of Alprazolam pills (used to treat anxiety and panic disorders). She admitted to taking the pills she knowingly did not have a prescription for them, according to the report. She was arrested and her children was placed in the care of another family member.

Crescencio Rocha – Warrant

Rocha was stopped pulled over at the intersection of East North 10th Street and Stevenson Drive, when an APD officer discovered he had an outstanding warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility of a bond.

Larry Knight – Warrant

Knight was contacted for walking on the wrong side of a public roadway in the 1200 block of South 19th Street. He was identified and found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Brandon Salas Diaz – False Identifying Information, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

According to the arrest report, police saw Salas Diaz drive through a stop sign at the intersection of Overland Trail and Old Anson Road, and pulled him over at Shirley Road and West Overland Trail. The arresting officer reported they could smell a strong odor of marijuana from outside the vehicle. After supplying false identification info, the officer was eventually able to positively identify Salas Diaz while searching his car. The officer found a Texas ID along with a two-ounce bag of marijuana.

Luis Saldivar – Evading Arrest Detention, Public Intoxication

Saldivar was found in the 1100 block of Beech Street in reference to a disturbance in progress. During the initial investigation, officers said they saw Saldivar run away on foot after being told to stop multiple times. Officers also chased him on foot. After catching up to Saldivar, police found that he had a previous evading conviction, which enhanced the charges. On top of that, police discovered he was publicly intoxicated.

Ronald Harness – Warrant

APD was dispatched to the area of Idlewild and Vine Streets after a neighbor reported a man in the middle of the roadway, yelling and swearing.

Martin Bentancur – Public Intoxication

Bentancur was found to be intoxicated in the passenger seat of a wrecked car in a ditch in the 1700 block of Industrial Boulevard. Police said they could smell alcohol on him and saw an empty beer can nearby. Bentancur admitted to drinking that day, according to the arrest report. He was arrested after he was determined to be a danger to himself and others, and unable to walk on his own.

Dakota Teasdale – Warrant

Police was dispatched to the America Star Inn in the 1600 block of West Stamford Street in regards to a couple arguing. Police arrived to find a man outside a hotel room, which he allowed an officer inside to talk to a woman. The woman, Teasdale, showed to have a warrant and was arrested.

Felisita Donaghey – Public Intoxication

APD was dispatched to the 1300 block of Cedar Street in reference to a disturbance. The caller said Donaghey refused to leave his apartment and didn’t live there. Police said they saw Donaghey with a full can of beer in her bag and smelled of alcohol. Police also said she ran towards the resident in an aggressive manner. She was deemed a danger to herself and others.

Gilbert Paiz – Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest Search of Transport

Paiz was reported to be breaching peace by yelling and hitting a home in the 500 block of Palm Street with a hammer very loudly. The caller, a neighbor, said they could hear the noise from across the street. After a brief struggle with Paiz, police handcuffed him and placed him under arrest. Paiz reportedly resisted arrest and a useable amount of marijuana was found on his person.

Antonio Pena – Disorderly Conduct

Police were sent to Pena’s home in the 200 block of Burger Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers reportedly heard a woman frantically screaming. Pena was found on the side of the home with his mother, yelling and screaming – causing a breach of peace. This was the third time police were called to the residence due to Pena’s behavior. On previous calls, he was aggressive towards police but allowed to go back inside his home. Due to the continuation of behavior, Pena was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. First, he was sent to Hendrick Medical Center North for treatment and clearance.