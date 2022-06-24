Incidents

900 block of Mulberry Street – Assault, Family violence

A victim reported her boyfriend to have verbally abused her, hit her in the arm and sprayed her face with flea and tick killer while attempting to take the victim’s car. Abilene Police reported that the suspect left before officers could arrive and were unable to locate him.

2100 block of North 1st Street – Hinder Secured Creditors >=$2,500<$30K

A north side used car dealership reported that a citizen was several thousand dollars past due and that they have been unable to make contact with the citizen.

3200 block of Wyndrock Drive – Assault, Family violence

A victim reporter her daughter to have assaulted her. Victim also claimed the suspect damaged her home. No charges were pressed.

1700 block of Pemelton Drive – Assault

A known suspect allegedly assaulted their co-worker after a dispute at work. The victim said they wish to press charges.

4500 block of South 1st Street – The Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

A citizen reported that an unknown suspect applied for multiple loans in his name, taking the money from his bank account. Victim reported at police department.

700 block of Butternut Street – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a stabbing attempt at a northside location. Victim said he was unharmed but is in fear for his life. Victim wishes to press charges.

3000 block of West Lake Road – Burglary of Habitation

A woman reported to police that an unknown suspect entered her apartment and stole property. Victim said she wishes to press charges.

100 block of South Pioneer Drive – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A 23-year-old man was arrested for the attempted assault of a woman on south side of town.

Arrests

Jose Espinoza – Driving while Intoxicated II

Espinoza was pulled over after reports came through of a white Ford F150 was swerving about the traffic circle in town- nearly hitting other vehicles. Police said they could smell alcohol and noticed the suspect had ‘glossy’ eyes. Police also said an officer reported seeing an empty beer can in the vehicle, along with a half empty bottle of liquor. Defendant reportedly admitted to drinking.

Travis Whitley – Warrant

Offender was contacted in reference to an active arrest warrant and placed into custody. Warrant issued was for Intoxication Assault with Vehicle.

Vanessa Garcia – Theft of Property <$100 w/ prior conviction

Police responded to call of shoplifter. Reports said Garcia was seen placing items in her backpack, and left the store without paying. Garcia was stopped with $6.27 worth of merchandise, which was given back to the store. Police said she had a previous conviction for Theft of Property with 18 days of confinement. Garcia was arrested and taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Kendra Lewis – Theft of Property <$100

Lewis was allegedly seen placing multiple items in her shopping cart, but juice in her backpack at the United Super Market on South 14th Street. Lewis allegedly paid for all of her items except for the juice. She was stopped by Asset Protection. Lewis stole $7.98 worth of juice and was written a citation for theft. The store said it wished to press charges.

Glenn Fay – Reckless Driving

An APD officer said they saw Fay conduct multiple traffic violations while traveling east on Highway 80. Traffic violations include: Speeding, changing lanes without signaling, going into oncoming traffic and running a red light. Fay was arrested and taken to the Taylor County Jail. Police said Fay was driving recklessly because he was involved in a hit-and-run wreck with no damage.

Christian Gahungu – Driving while Intoxicated

An APD officer said they saw Gahungu in a Toyota Rav4 run a red light traveling west on Ambler Avenue- nearly colliding with him. Afterwords, the officer pulled over Gahungu and said they detected a strong odor of alcohol. Gahungu reportedly admitting to having two beers.