Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of Habitation

A 30-year-old woman reported that a 25-year-old man entered her residence and stole an iPhone worth $700. The victim is pressing charges.

1700 block of Barrow Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A 73-year-old man reported his vehicle was burglarized at a southside residence. $10.00 was reported stolen.

5200 block of North 9th Street – Family Violence Assault

A 33-year-old woman said her on-and-off boyfriend assaulted and choked her. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived, and woman was uncooperative.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity theft by Electronic Device

A 30-year-old woman reported an account was opened in her name by an unknown suspect. She is pressing charges.

800 block Ballinger Street – Theft of Property

A 68-year-old woman reported that her ex-tenant stole $400 worth of household goods. The victim is not pressing charges.

2200 block of West Overland Trail – Theft of Property

A 27-year-old woman reported that a 33-year-old man stole an iPhone worth $200. The victim is pressing charges.

1200 block of Fulwiler Road – Family Violence Assault

A 34-year-old man was arrested after pushing his girlfriend out of a vehicle.

5400 block of South 7th Street – Criminal Trespass of Habitation

The Abilene Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment complex last Friday. There, officers found a 56-year-old woman and 61-year-old man who reported that two known suspects and one unknown suspect had entered a residence without the owner’s consent. The victim will press charges. A Class A Criminal Trespass report was taken.

5100 block of South 7th Street – Theft of Property

A South Abilene convenience store reported that a man had unlawfully stolen more than $4,200 worth of merchandise from the store. A State Jail Felony Theft report was taken.

4000 block South 1st Street – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole a an iPhone worth $275 from a Southside business. The victim is not pressing charges.

1100 block of South La Salle Drive – Family Violence Assault

Police responded to a disturbance call, where the victim said they did not want to press charges but the suspect was arrested to prevent further bodily injury to the victim.

4500 block of South 14th Street – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect threw a rock through the glass door of a Southside business.

5400 block of South 7th Street – Criminal Trespass

Officers were dispatched to a South Abilene apartment complex for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old man who was warned of Criminal Trespass from the complex earlier in the day.

700 block of Huckleberry Lane – Burglary of Habitation

A Northside business was burglarized and officers were dispatched to investigate. Upon investigation, it was discovered that nearly $3,000 worth of household goods was stolen.

1400 block of Rosewood Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

Two victims reported that at least one unknown suspect entered their vehicles, parked at their residence, overnight and took several items.

3500 block of North 6th Street – Theft of Property

A 53-year-old woman reported that an unknown suspect stole her purse containing her birth certificate.

300 block of North Jefferson Drive – Terroristic Threat of Family

In the presence of multiple officers, a man made threats to destroy property and inflict serious bodily injury or death to a victim.

1800 block of Beechwood Lane – Theft of Motor Vehicle

An officer responded to a reported recovery of a stolen vehicle in North Abilene. A suspect has not been identified and the victim is not pressing charges.

3000 block of Oakley Street – Burglary of Vehicle

An unknow suspect entered a vehicle through an unlocked door and stole $1,150 worth of cash and property, including identification documents.

1400 block of Burger Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

An unknown suspect stole a victim’s vehicle.

700 block of Clinton Street – Theft of Property

A known suspect stole a ring worth $3,000 from the victim. Victim is pressing charges.

1400 block of Green Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a North Abilene home, where a woman had allegedly caused damage to her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle while retrieving her property from it. Police are investigating.

1500 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault

A man said he was assaulted by a known suspect, another man. The victim is pressing charges.

800 block of Midway Street – Robbery

A man reported that his roommate assaulted him and stole property from him at their South Abilene residence. The suspect was arrested for Second Degree Felony Robbery.

4600 block of South 14th Street – Theft of Property

A man was arrested after an investigation for Class B Theft. It was listed that the suspect stole about $140 worth of art supplies.

1900 block of Sandefer Street – Family Violence Assault

A woman told police her ex-boyfriend struck her in her face at a North Abilene residence. The offender was located shortly after and arrested on an unrelated charge.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Criminal Mischief

A 20-year-old woman reported that her tires were slashed.

4400 block of Crawford Drive – Assault

APD officers responded to a disturbance-in-progress call at a South Abilene bar. Upon arrival, a suspect was seen leaving the premise. Two victims reported being assaulted by the suspect. That suspect was arrested for Public Intoxication and Assault.

3700 block of South Clack Street – Terroristic Threat

Officers responded to calls at a business where a victim’s husband was waiting outside for his wife, threatening to shoot her. Police also reported the suspect was texting pictures of his firearm to her. The suspect was arrested.

3600 block of Sayles Boulevard – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim told police her ex entered her vehicle without permission and stole a key valued at $600. The victim is not pressing charges.

300 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

Police were dispatched to a disturbance in progress at a northside business. A 43-year-old woman claimed theft of property. Theft was valued at more than $1,400 worth of items.

2400 block of North Willis Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported that their $400 firearm was stolen by unknown suspects.

200 block of Chestnut Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported that an unknown suspect forced entry into their business and attempted to steal merchandise. Victim is willing to press charges.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Assault

A 49-year-old woman was suspected of assaulting a 47-year-old at a North Abilene business. Investigation is ongoing.

4900 block of South 6th Street – Criminal Mischief

A woman reported that her ex cut two of her tires.

Arrests

Matthew Parker – Warrant

Parker was arrested at the intersection of Graham and North 11th Streets Friday morning, August fifth, for riding his bicycle the wrong way in a one-way street. Police found Parker with an an active arrest warrant for Possession of THC and State Jail Felony Bond.

Xavier Crump – Family Violence Arrest

Crump’s girlfriend was roughly four minutes late picking hum up from work, angering Crump. The defendant drove the vehicle onto a public street, with the victim (Crump’s girlfriend) in the passenger seat. While driving on the public street, Crump opened the passenger door and pushed her out of the vehicle. The defendant drove off, leaving the victim on the street. A witness in the backseat of the vehicle, as well as another witness not associated with the couple, corroborated the story. The victim is not pressing charges, but Crump was arrested to prevent further acts of violence.

Leigha Marderosian – Warrant

Marderosian was contacted in the 2200 block of South Elmwood Drive, known to have a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested without incident.

Bradley Abels – Warrant

Abels was contacted in the 2200 block of South Elmwood Drive, known to have a warrant for her arrest. He was arrested without incident.

Thomas Willard – Family Violence Assault

Police arrived to the 1100 block of South LaSalle Drive to reports of an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival, police first made contact with Willard. He said he and his wife (the victim) were verbally fighting when he said she she pushed him. Thereafter, Willard said he put hands on his wife, warning her to not touch him again. The victim reportedly fell because she was unstable. Willard did not exhibit any visible injuries, but the victim had a fresh, visible injury on her right forearm. The victim is not pressing charges. The responding officer arrested Willard to prevent further bodily injury to the victim.

Richard Martinez – Public Intoxication

Martinez was contacted at the intersection of North 18th Street and Marsalis Drive in reference to a report of a pedestrian traffic hazard. Martinez appeared to be intoxicated and feel in the street numerous times, per the report. Police said Martinez had admitted he was drunk several times, and consumed at least a six pack of beer prior to the officer’s arrival. Martinez was arrested after the officer deemed him to be a danger to himself and others.

Robert Cameron – Criminal Trespass

Cameron was verbally warned of Criminal Trespass at Little Elm Condos by property manager, Key Properties. Later in the evening, APD responded to a disturbance call where Cameron was found on the property, knocking on a door. Key Properties will be pressing charges. Cameron was arrested without incident.

Samuel Stillabower – Warrant

Stillabower was stopped while driving for various violations, in the 3000 block of South 27th Street. He was found to have an active warrant and arrested.

Brodie Lucas – Warrant

Lucas was contacted due to a call for service, in the 3100 block of College Street. He was confirmed to have a warrant and arrested.

Stephanie Martinez – Endangerment of a Child

Martinez’ child was located at an intersection, and the resident who found the child called police. Martinez was pulled over at the intersection of State Street and Crestwood Drive. Police said she admitted to leaving her child outside a residence without reasonable care out of frustration. She was reportedly going to return after getting gas. She was arrested for abandoning a child.

Felicia Martinez – Public Intoxication

Martinez was contacted outside a bar in the 2900 block of North 2nd Street, when a security guard called police, claiming she had pushed and hit door staff while attempting to fight other bar patrons. Martinez was deemed to be a danger to herself and others, and was arrested for Public Intoxication.

Austin Galbreath – Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Police responded to a call of an injured subject at Guitars & Cadillacs nightclub just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday. The call stated that a fight broke out and a friend of the caller was unconscious.

At the Jail, Galbreath was uncooperative. He was placed in a restraint device and in solitary due to his behavior.

Galbreath was charged with two counts of Resisting Arrest/ Transport and one for Resisting Transport outside the club.

David Rodriguez – Public Intoxication

Also at Guitars, Rodriguez was found passed out in the parking lot of a neighboring business. Police said he was visibly very intoxicated, unable to walk or stand. Rodriguez was arrested as he was determined to be a danger to himself and others.

Dionne Warrick – Warrant

Warrick was discovered with a warrant for their arrest during a traffic stop at the intersection of South 19th Street and Highland Avenue, for various traffic violations.

Samuel Taylor – Warrant, False Information

Taylor was contacted as a passenger during a traffic stop in the 800 block of Grape Street. Police said he gave a fictitious name and date of birth at initial contact. The info he provided was determined to be a lie when he provided a different date of birth after stepping out of the vehicle. Police were eventually able to positively ID him, and found Taylor to have a warrant for his arrest.

Echo Trowbridge – Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trowbridge was contacted at a local motel, in the 3100 block of South 1st Street, in reference to a disturbance. Trowbridge was discovered to have a Third Degree Felony Warrant and was arrested. During a booking process search, officers found a plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance – which later tested positive for meth.

Britni Gregory – Possession of a Controlled Substance

During a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Treadaway Boulevard, A K9 positively alerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle. During a search, a small plastic bag with a white crystal-like substance was discovered and tested positive for meth. Gregory admitted the substance was hers and she was arrested.

Alberto Perez – Public Intoxication

Police responded to a call about a person walking in traffic. Matching the description, Perez was found at Cobb Park to be unsteady on his feet, slurred speech and smelling of alcohol. He was arrested after the officer deemed him to be a danger to himself and other.

Paul Hook – Terroristic Threat of Family

Hook was contacted through reports of a disturbance in progress in the 300 block of North Jefferson Drive. Throughout the course of the call, police said Hook repeatedly made statements that he’d destroy his partner’s (the victim’s) property and inflict serious bodily injury or death upon the victim.

Joddie Johnson – Robbery

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 900 block of East South 11th Street, where Johnson was found in a verbal and physical fight with the victim – with whom Johnson resides. The victim told police Johnson was upset about the possibility of another person moving in with them. That’s when the victim said Johnson began punching and slapping him. The victim also said Johnson stole his phone, wallet and glasses.

Police said Johnson admitted to intentionally causing bodily injury and stealing the victim’s possessions.

The victim will be pressing charges and Johnson was arrested.

Carl Norton – Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Vehicle

Norton was pulled over after receiving reports of a possible intoxicated driver in the 2100 block of North Treadaway Boulevard. The contacting officer found an open container in plain sight. Norton was determined to not be intoxicated and was issued a misdemeanor citation.

Donald Long – Theft of Property

Police were called out to Hobby Lobby for a theft report. Police found Long in the 4500 block of Hartford Street matching the description of theft suspect. He dropped the items as he walked out of the store and did not have any merchandise on him. Police took him back to Hobby Lobby in the 4600 block of South 14th Street, where he was positively identified by the store’s manager. Long reportedly stole about $140 worth of merchandise from the craft store, he was arrested without incident.

Matthew Castillo – Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest Search or Transportation

A Peace Officer responded to a disturbance in progress in the 1900 block of Ambler Drive where the suspect was contacted a block away, described as highly intoxicated. Due to being contacted on a busy road, Castillo was determined to be a danger to himself and others. He resisted arrest, but was eventually taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Jerry Wilkins – Driving While Intoxicated, Open Alcohol Container

Wilkins was contacted when he was involved in a car wreck. The car was still running and he was in the driver’s side. Police said Wilkins was visibly intoxicated. Officers also found five open containers in the vehicle. Wilkins also admitted to smoking meth earlier in the day.

Shanna Stump – Warrant

Stump was stopped for driving without a required rear red light, in the 1000 block of T&P Lane. Upon contact and identification, a warrant for Stump’s arrest was discovered and she was taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Billy Foutz – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Foutz was stopped for driving with an expired license plate in the 1300 block of North 6th Street, and a K9 alerted the officer to search the vehicle. Police found a bag with drug paraphernalia, as well as a small bag that tested positive for meth. Foutz admitted that the paraphernalia was his, but said the meth was not. He was arrested of Possession.

Skyler Richardson – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Richardson was pulled over at the intersection of Vine and South 16th Streets for various violations. Upon contact, Richardson admitted to having marijuana within his vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found marijuana and two glass pipes. He received a Misdemeanor Citation.

Byron Banks – Driving While Intoxicated, Open Alcohol Container, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

After making a wide right turn and failing to maintain a single lane of travel multiple times, Banks was pulled over in the 200 block of Peach Street. Police said he displayed lower motor skills, heavy eyes and slurred speech. During a sobriety test, Banks was determined to have been driving while intoxicated. The officer also found a couple of open containers within reach of the driver, and a firearm in the center console.

Eric Molina – Assault, Public Intoxication, Interfering with Public Duties

Police was dispatched to a disturbance at a business in the 4400 block of Crawford Street. The report included details of a man fighting people, refusing to leave assaulting staff and threatening to shoot staff. Based on witness information and video surveillance, the suspect was determined to be Molina, who was already in police custody for Public Intoxication. He was also charges with Assault and Injury.

Damian Delacruz – Warrant

Known to have a warrant for his arrest, police saw Delacruz driving a vehicle on the north side of town. He was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

Landon Rodriguez – Driving While Intoxicated

Rodriguez was pulled over for driving at 102 mph in a 60 mph zone. Initially arrested for reckless driving, the arresting officer detected an odor of alcohol. He was found to have another DWI conviction from February 2021. He was arrested and received a Class A Misdemeanor DWI.

Robbi Hannah – Driving While Intoxicated

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 2000 block of Industrial Boulevard, and while en route, the caller said the offender drove off in a white jeep. Responding officers located the vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop. Police detected alcohol and began a sobriety test. Hannah failed the test and was arrested.

Israel Flores – Terroristic Threat of Family

Officers responded to a call of an armed subject at iHOP in the 3700 block of South Clack Street, where an employee was found having issues with her husband. While the victim was unable to come out to Flores’ vehicle due to being busy with work, he continually called, texted and harassed the victim – eventually telling her he’d come in with his gun and shoot her if she didn’t come out. The victim said he had never done anything like that before. Flores was arrested without incident and the victim will be seeking an emergency protective order.

Kendrick Woods – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Trespass

In reference to a disturbance at a hotel in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street, Woods was contacted for entering the property after being prohibited from doing so. The manager wished to press charges. Upon Woods’ arrest, a substance which tested positive for meth was found. He was taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Lori Stephens – Public Intoxication

Police responded to a disturbance at the Greyhound bus station in the 1600 block of Highway 351, where Stephens displayed multiple clues of intoxication. Police said she was hallucinating and paranoid. Stephens was arrested for Public Intoxication, and being a danger to herself and others.