Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3900 block of Whittier Street – Family Violence Assault

The Abilene Police Department was called to a home to check out a disturbance. Police said an offender was arrested to prevent further acts of violence.

300 block of Walnut Street – Theft of Property

A victim told police a known suspect stole a power tool valued at $160.

400 block of Tucker Lane – Burglary of a Vehicle

Police investigated the burglary of a vehicle. Included in the list of stolen property were three jackets valued at $100, $5.00 in change, and a Buc-ee’s cooler.

700 block of High Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that their wallet was stolen by a family member and they are wanting to press charges.

2700 block of Beech Street – Burglary of Habitation

The Abilene Police Department did not include a narrative in this report.

6500 block of South 3rd Street – Family Violence Assault

A woman reported that she was assaulted by her husband.

Arrests

Tyneka Porter – Family Violence Assault

No details were released in this arrest.