Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

UNDISCLOSED PROPERTY – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took items from him. The victim was having vehicle issues, and the suspect stopped and acted like hew as going to help. When the victim wasn’t looking, the suspect stole airpods and an apple key valued at $300.

1800 block of S 3rd Street – Theft of Property

A known suspect is accused of causing damage to a residence in the amount of $1,500.

1500 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A toy valued at $360 was stolen in south Abilene.

1400 block of Meadowbrook Drive – Theft of Property

A theft was reported in north Abilene.

4400 block S 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief.

4100 block of S Danville Drive – Theft of Property

A theft was reported in south Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was found on private property after being warned of criminal trespass.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

A report was taken for Terrorist Threat – family violence.

4200 block of Southwest Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his girlfriend assaulted him and a report for assault family violence was taken. The victim does wish to pursue charges.

2100 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Trespass

Officers arrested a woman for Criminal Trespass

1900 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Robbery

A victim reported she was assaulted in the parking lot on the 2000 block of Antilley Road and was hospitalized.

1000 block of Kirkwood Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A report for Burglary of Motor Vehicle was completed in north Abilene, where a drill valued at $125 was reported stolen.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for theft, criminal trespass, and two active warrants.

2600 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

Two teenage girls attempted to take Halloween costumes valued at $125.

1700 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a handgun valued at $350 was stolen.

Arrests

Andrew Watts – Warrant

Watts was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Robert Alcantar – Warrant

Alcantar was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Matthew Garrett – Public Intoxication

Garrett was contacted during a disturbance, and when officers arrived on scene, he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and said he wanted to kill someone inside the home and himself. Family members advised he is a known methamphetamine user.

Bille Hardin – Criminal Trespass

Hardin was contacted at a convenience store where she had previously been trespassed from. A witness said she has a history of making sexual references and removing her clothing.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing Halloween costume items valued at $37, and a misdemeanor citation was issued.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing Halloween costume items valued at $91, and a misdemeanor citation was issued.

Noah Ybarra – Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ybarra was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for expired registration. He did admit to drinking alcohol and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. Officers found a nose shovel and an open can of Twisted Tea alcohol.

Martin Longoria – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Longoria was contacted during a traffic stop for having expired registration and officers noticed the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search yielded marijuana, a handgun, and cocaine.

Albany Smith – Criminal Trespass, Warrant, Theft of Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Smith was contacted at a department store after passing all points of sale with $130 worth of items concealed. She had been previously criminally trespassed and had two active warrants.

Chadwick Wade – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of Controlled Substance

Wade was stopped for driving with no headlights and when officers pulled him over, they saw him throw an object out of the vehicle into a grassy area. Officers retrieved the item, which was a black case that contained 33 grams of methamphetamine.

Augustina Salgado – Driving While Intoxicated

Salgado was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign and officers noticed signs she was intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and her blood was drawn after a search warrant was obtained.

Rebecca Garcia – Disorderly Conduct

Officers received multiple calls about Garcia ringing doorbells and asking for Halloween candy while yelling profanities in the early hours of the morning. When officers contacted Garcia, she was not making any sense and didn’t know where she was.

Preston Walker – Warrant, Failure to Identify Fugitive

Walker was contacted for riding his bicycle with no front or rear lights. He gave a false name and date of birth. When confronted, Walker gave his real name and it was discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest.