Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of Building

Unknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly several’ storage units through each unit’s ceiling, then climbed down the walls. Management is contacting tenants to check their units. Police confirmed that only one unit had for sure been burglarized. In that unit, more than $4,000 worth of items in storage.

1200 block of Cypress Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported that someone broke into her home and stole her things. The victim said she does want to press charges. Goods stolen were valued at $500, including an antique lamp.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim physically reported to police that a tire worth $3,500 was stolen from him.

1500 block of South 14th Street – Reckless Damage or Destruction

Police made contact with a 39-year-old man after he was reported to have punched a vehicle as it passed by him, causing a side mirror to fall off. The ma was issued a Class C citation.

1900 block of Denton Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that $2,100 worth of her property was stolen.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Forgery to Defraud or Harm Elderly

A 79-year-old woman reported to the police department that fraudulent charges were made under her name.

2200 block of South Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Property

A business reported that a known suspect stole from it and owners want to press charges.

LOCATION REDACTED – Family Violence Assault

A woman told police she was assaulted by her boyfriend. She displayed bodily evidence consistent with her report. The boyfriend was arrested.

3800 block of Bettes Lane – Burglary of Habitation

A victim in South Abilene told police an unknown suspect forced entry to their home and stole about $8,500 worth of jewelry.

1900 block of Oak Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported that her kitchen window was broken and suspected a neighbor to be responsible.

Arrests

Rickland Jones – Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Damage or Destruction

Jones was arrested in the 1500 block of South 14th Street for Disorderly Conduct. No further information was released.

Jahyda Browne – Warrant, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Police contacted Browne outside her place of employment, known to have an active warrant for her arrest. While being arrested, she was found in possession of a glass smoking pipe with crystal-like residue.

Rhett Mullins – Warrant

Mullins reported to the Abilene Police Department to register as a sex offender, and showed to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Ronnell Wilson – Warrant

Police contacted Wilson near the intersection of East Highway 80 and Gann Street, in reference to an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Draven Cole – Warrant

Police said an anonymous tipster said they knew Cole to have a warrant for his arrest and knew he was working at the Abilene Chilis restaurant.

Michael Delagarza – Family Violence Assault

Delegarza was contacted due to a disturbance report. A victim told police that she and her boyfriend (Delegarza) got into an argument, and during the argument, Delegarza hit her with a plastic board on the left side of her stomach, then threw paint on her. Police noted visible injury consistent with the victim’s account. The victim initially wanted to press charges, then changed her mind.

Caitlain Horton – Driving While Intoxicated

Horton was contacted at the South 14th Street McDonald’s restaurant, in reference to a crash. Witnesses told police Horton’s vehicle had jumped the curb of the business and hit a sign in the lot. She told police she was there to get food, but could not make the turn. However, police said she was visibly and notably intoxicated. Horton admitted to having a few drinks earlier in the day. Her blood alcohol level read as 0.196, over the legal limit.

Dustin Bullock – Public Intoxication

Bullock was found to be involved in a disturbance at the South Abilene Walmart. Witnesses told police he was threatening and yelling at customers. Bullock admitted to use of meth.

Charles Heatherly – Public Intoxication

Police reported that Heatherly caused a disturbance at the Hilton Garden Inn by asking sexual favors from multiple hotel guests. He was found to be intoxicated.

Eric Prince – Injury to Child

Officers were called to the 200 block of Elm Street for a disturbance. While investigating, it was determined that the 11-year-old child of Prince’s common-law wife was injured. It was reported that as the child and Prince wrested over control of a hammer, the child was scratched on the ribcage when grabbed by Prince.

Nackia Sanders – Driving While Intoxicated

On a welfare check in the 1400 block of Glendale Drive, Sanders was found asleep in a car in front of the calling party’s house. After knocking on the vehicle several times, police said Sanders would not wake up. Police observed that the vehicle was on, and Sanders was passed out with her foot on the brake. After eventually waking her up, she took her foot off the pedal and the vehicle rolled forward into a patrol car in front of her. Then, she put the car in reverse, hitting the patrol car behind her. She put the car in park and was asked to exit the vehicle. Police determined that she was intoxicated. Her blood alcohol content was 0.187.