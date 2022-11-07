Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3100 block of South Clack Street – Burglary of Vehicle

More than $400 worth of tools were reported stolen from a pickup truck at a South Abilene hotel.

1000 block of Chestnut Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

While hospitalized, a victim reported that an unknown suspect stole her vehicle from her home. She also reported that her debit card was stolen and used to make unauthorized purchases. She is wanting to press charges.

4300 block of Garden Grove Lane – Theft of Property

More than $1,800 worth of goods were stolen from a South Abilene home. A most notable item stolen was an iPad. The victim is wanting to press charges.

2000 block of Ambler Avenue – Burglary of Building

A North Abilene resale shop reported that an unknown suspect forced entry through the back doors of the building and stole more than $700 worth of goods, including a washing machine.

3200 block of Pine Street – Family Violence Assault

A 59-year-old woman reported that a 40-year-old man physically held her down during an argument. She said he also broke her cell phone and took her bicycle without permission. The victim is not pressing charges.

3200 block of North 1st Street – Aggravated Robbery

An Abilene man entered a northside business and pointed a firearm at employees. When employees ran out the back door of the business, the suspect stole money from the register and left. One employee told APD they suspected this was an ex-employee.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A 45-year-old man reported that a 32-year-old man pulled a large pocket knife out and made a threatening, slashing motion towards he and his daughter. The victim is not pressing charges.

1800 block of South 14th Street – Theft of Property

A man reported that he was assaulted by a woman after confronting her about $200 she allegedly owed him.

2000 block of Poplar Street – Family Violence Assault

APD was dispatched to a South Abilene home in reference to a disturbance call. There, officers made contact with a 35-year-old woman who said her 40-year-old boyfriend physically assaulted her. She is not pressing charges.

1100 block of Ross Avenue – Forgery to Defraud or Harm Elderly

A 73-year-old woman reported that her son had been forging her checks without her permission. She said he took at least $800 from her.

5000 block of Congress Avenue – Burglary of Habitation, Family Violence Assault

A 19-year-old man reported that a known 24-year-old man broke into his home without permission, looking for a family member of the victim.

4700 block of State Street – Assault

A victim told police his neighbor assaulted him over an argument about painting and vehicles being parked. The victim is not pressing charges.

3800 block of Santa Monica Drive – Family Violence Assault

An officer responded to a call from a woman who said her husband pushed her in her face after an argument.

4200 block of Oil Belt Lane – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

A woman reported that $500 of her money was taken by a known suspect. She is wanting to press charges.

2600 block of South 22nd Street – Aggravated Robbery

A 24-year-old man reported that a known 25-year-old man showed up to his home, threatening him with a gun and took his dog from his front yard. The victim wants to press charges.

600 block of Lexington Avenue – Theft of Property

A woman reported that her child’s bicycle, valued at $450, was taken from their neighbor’s yard.

1400 block of Pecan Street – Criminal Trespass

An 18-year-old man was found to have broken into a home. He was arrested.

3900 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

A theft at an Abilene motel was reported. An unknown suspect who allegedly worked at the motel stole a $1,000 laptop from a guest who left the laptop behind.

900 block of South 27th Street – Theft of Property

A victim said a known suspect left a store without paying for $67 worth of goods.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Family Violence Assault

A 40-year-old woman reported that a known 41-year-old man assaulted her. The suspect was arrested.

300 block of Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported that her $500 cell phone was stolen in a parking lot by an unknown man.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown offender stole a TV and PlayStation, valued at $700, from a home. Police were able to lift prints and the investigation is ongoing.

[LOCATION REDACTED] – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A victim reported that his vehicle was hit multiple times by an unknown suspect. He is wanting to press charges.

Arrests

Carolton Lovato – Public Intoxication

Lovato was contacted at Mi Ranchito Burrito in the 100 block of Ambler Avenue. Police were called because he was ‘causing issues.’ A reporting officer said Lovato’s speech was slurred and couldn’t walk correctly. He admitted to drinking, and told police was planning to walk along a busy roadway.

Marcelino Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was pulled over in the 1200 block of North Mockingbird Lane for driving a vehicle with expired license plates. A routine check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest.

Brittany Rojas – Public Intoxication

Police were called out to the Noah Project in the 5800 block of Texas Avenue, in regards to staff believing Rojas was intoxicated. Upon contact, police said she had glassy, bloodshot eyes and a distinct alcohol smell. She was also allegedly going in and out of consciousness.

Heather Humphrey – Financial Forgery

Humphrey was contacted for attempting to pass a fraudulent check from a closed account at a bank in the 1200 block of North Mockingbird Lane. This check was valued at more than $2,500. The check allegedly showed a different name and was from a business in another state. A second check from another business was also found on her.

Andrew Evans – Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions

Evans was reportedly seen walking through fences of at least five properties, none of which belonged to him. After making contact with police, Evans showed signs of intoxication. It was discovered he had three local convictions of Public Intoxication within the last two years.

Daniel Rodriguez – Aggravated Robbery

Police were called out to a phone store in the 3200 block of North 1st Street, where employees reported an Aggravated Robbery. One employee told police she suspected Rodriguez was a former employee at the store because he knew the layout. Police were able to locate Rodriguez and he confessed to going into the store with intent to steal money. Reports also said he had a bag covering his hand, with intent to scare victims into believing he had a firearm. Before getting caught, Rodriguez stole ‘several hundred dollars’ in cash.

Larry Aguirres – Warrant

Aguirres was contacted at a North Abilene grocery store, known to have two active arrest warrants out of Taylor and Jones Counties.

Ethan Towler – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft

Towler was pulled over in the 4100 block of South Danville Drive for driving without headlights after dark, but he first sped off in attempt to lose the patrolling officer. Police did not follow for safety, and a crash was reported a short time later. After making contact, Towler told police he was scared because he did not have vehicle insurance, a driver’s license or updated registration.

Kris Knight – Warrant

Police were called to the 200 block of Arnold Boulevard for a disturbance. Upon contact with a couple, Knight said he was trying to get his ex-girlfriend to leave the apartment but she refused. After running checks on the two, it was discovered that Knight had a warrant for his arrest.

Sylvia Barnett – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Barnett was pulled over in the 500 block of Palm Street for driving without headlights after dark. During the traffic stop, a K9 officer informed the arresting officer of a suspicious scent. What appeared to be crystal meth was positively identified.

Arnoldo Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Police observed a white Ram pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction of traffic in the 100 block of Sayles Boulevard. After pulling Hernandez over, the officer detected obvious signs of intoxication. His Blood Alcohol Content level was 0.15.

Sarah Garza – Warrant

During a suspicious vehicle call for service, police found Garza asleep inside the vehicle near Scarborough Park. During a check, it was discovered she had an active warrant out for her arrest.

Rita Nugent – Public Intoxication

APD was dispatched to the North Abilene Walmart by employees, reporting a woman was drinking a bottle of vodka and walking around the store. An officer found Nugent passed out in a wheelchair in the middle of an aisle with her bottle dropped, spilling at her feet.

Tiffany Medina – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Medina was pulled over in the 2100 block of South Danville Drive for speeding. Police said her vehicle smelled of fresh marijuana. A usable amount, nearly 8 grams, was found in her purse.

Robert Camron – Evading Arrest

During a call for service about a criminal trespass in progress at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of South 7th Street, police said the suspect, Camron, walked away when he noticed the officer. Police chased Camron, and he was eventually found in a church playground.

Cody Rogers – Criminal Trespass, Warrant

Police were called to a disturbance in the 7300 block of Southern Belle Circle, where a victim said a suspect was found in her en-suite’s bathroom. After running the offender’s information, it was discovered he had a warrant out of Bexar County for Terroristic Threat.

Richard Simmons – Family Violence Assault

At a North Abilene motel, police made contact with Simmons’ girlfriend who said he choked and slapped her. Simmons allegedly told police he was trying to hug his girlfriend.

Carlton Lovato – Public Intoxication

An Abilene resident reported to police that Lovato and another person ran at him for no reason, until he got into his locked apartment in the 2400 block of Arrowhead Drive. Lovato and another woman was found wet, after having jumped into hotel pools. Police said he was obviously intoxicated and arrested.

Ashley Baker – Public Intoxication

Baker was contacted as the second half of the duo in the 2400 block of Arrowhead Drive, bothering residents while intoxicated. Police said she was a threat to herself, having been seen so close to a high speed roadway.

Martin Trevino – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trevino was pulled over in the 1100 block of South 14th Street for failing to stop at a sign and for displaying expired registration. While searching Trevino, a glass container with crystal meth was found in his left sock. The meth was positively identified.

Colton Allen – Driving While Intoxicated

Allen was contacted in the 2300 block of Highway 83-277 for nearly hitting an APD patrol vehicle with its lights displayed. Police said he displayed obvious signs of intoxication.

Zachary Saldivar – Criminal Trespass

Saldivar was spotted by police, exiting a building in the 5200 block of South 1st Street, known to be a target for burglaries. A representative of the building said they’d like to press charges.

Mauro Gonzales – Public Intoxication

Police were called to the 18000 block of Victoria Street by a homeowner, attempting to kick a door in. Officers said he was intoxicated, as well as a danger to himself and others. The residents of the home said they did not know Gonzales.

Roberto Cardenas – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Cardenas was contacted for driving a vehicle in a reckless manner, leaving a bar parking lot near the 4100 block of South Danville Drive. Cardenas was said to have bloodshot eyes and labored speech. He was arrested, then a loaded firearm was found in the glovebox of the vehicle.

Jeffrey Wilkins – Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

A reckless driver report was called in near South Sayles Boulevard and South 20th Street. Police made contact with Wilkins, who displayed obvious signs of intoxication. He had two prior DWI convictions from 2002 and 2003.

Michael Webb – Warrant

Lake Patrol near the 00 block of Poverty Point Circle called police about Webb camping where not permitted. Police ran a check on Webb and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest.

Jose Sanchez – Criminal Trespass

Sanchez was found sleeping on the sofa of a home he broke into in the 1400 block of Pecan Street. The homeowner was out of town at the time, and their brother found Sanchez. The homeowner is pressing charges.

Edwin Smith – Theft of Property with 2+ Previous Convictions, Warrant

Police were called to a North Abilene Family Dollar, where Smith allegedly left the store without paying for his $67 worth of merchandise. After running a check, it was discovered that Smith had five prior theft convictions.

Michel Carbajal – Driving While Intoxicated 3+

Involved in a crash along Old Anson Road, police made contact with Carbajal as he displayed slurred and sluggish speech. Police said he also displayed other signs of intoxication. In a check, it was discovered that he had two prior convictions for DWI.

Jessy Abels – Warrant

Police were called out to the 700 block for a suspicious vehicle report. It was discovered that Abels had an outstanding warrant for Child Neglect.

Dontavious Green – Warrant, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Green was contacted near the intersection of Ambler Avenue and Mimosa Drive as a passenger in a vehicle being pulled over. He was identified as having a warrant for a traffic citation. Later, a K9 alerted an APD officer to search the vehicle. A handgun an marijuana was found in Green’s area of the vehicle, and admitted that the firearm was his.