Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

500 block of Locust Street – Burglary of Building

$6000 worth of material was reported stolen during a burglary in Abilene.

1900 block of EN 10th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported unknown suspects entered his garage and stole a saw valued at $1500.

4300 block of Crawford Drive – Theft of Service

A victim reported he paid $2,000 for services that were not done.

1000 block of Locust Street – Theft of Property

A lawn mower was reported stolen in south Abilene.

1400 block of Woodland Trail – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his brother.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unauthorized charges on his mastercard.

800 block of T&P Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported her phone was stolen after she let her stranger into her house to get a glass of water.

700 block of Veterans Drive – Burglary of Building

A report of a building burglary was taken at a south Abilene convenience store.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing $400 worth of product from an Abilene store.

3300 block of Melinda Lane – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

A report was taken for Exploitation of Elderly Subject.

1700 block of Belmont Boulevard – Burglary of Building

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole a lawn mower and tiller from his garage.

Arrests

Keanna Collins – Warrant

Collins was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Donald Daniels – Theft of Property

Daniels was seen passing all points of sale at an Abilene store with $422 worth of stolen merchandise.

Larry Knight – Failure to Identify

Knight was accused of giving false information during a traffic stop.