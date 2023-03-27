Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3100 block of S Danville Drive – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by an unknown female after an accident in south Abilene.

3900 block of Ridgemont Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported $600 worth of tools were stolen from his vehicle.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Harassment

A victim reported a suspect was harassing her at her home.

1600 block of Orange Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for fraud was taken.

3200 block of Pine Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen in north Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Stalking

A victim reported a suspect was harassing her.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported an iPad worth $1,400 was stolen.

1200 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a tool worth $200 was stolen in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

A victim reported a necklace worth $1,500 was stolen.

300 block of Grape Street – Terroristic Threat

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Assault

A victim reported a suspect punched her in the face during an argument. She did not have any visible injuries.

1700 block of Palm Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported a cell phone worth $60 was stolen and her debit card was accessed via cashapp.

5000 block of N 9th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by their partner but did not wish to pursue charges.

900 block of E Hwy 80 – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in north Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A cell phones, cash, a purse, and a debit card were reported stolen at a north Abilene business.

800 block of Graham Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend punched her in the face following an argument. She did have visible injuries.

1400 block of Westview Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief.

2200 block of W Overland Trail – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported assault family violence.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Driving While Intoxicated

700 block of EN 14th Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief in north Abilene.

700 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend.

4500 block of Antilley Road – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by an unknown suspect in the parking lot of an Abilene school.

1400 block of Rosewood Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested after assaulting his father and brother.

1800 block of Grape Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his phone worth $57 was stolen.

3400 block of N 10th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported someone entered his vehicle and stole a key worth $1.

5400 block of Questa Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported unknown suspects entered his home and stole electronic items worth more than $2,000.

4700 block of Many Waters Drive – Deadly Conduct

A deadly conduct report was completed.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Trespass

A shirt worth $275 was reported stolen.

1900 block of S 21st Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

A suspect was arrested for terroristic threat against family.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted her.

1600 block of Butternut Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

1000 block of S 10th Street – Warrant

A suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Assault Family Violence

800 block of E Hwy 80 – Theft of Property

A victim reported his wallet with $600 inside was missing from his motel room.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Burglary of Vehicle

An unknown suspect stole a knife, wallet, and more during a vehicle burglary.

1000 block of Locust Street – Assault Family Violence

A minister of an Abilene church reported a trailer worth $2,500 was stolen from their property.

700 block of N Willis Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault after officers responded to a family violence call.

4700 block of Southwest Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect had damaged her new vehicle with a pointed/sharp item.

2900 block of Orange Street – Stalking

A report was taken for stalking in north Abilene.

300 block of Moore Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his niece attacked him during an argument.

3500 block of FM 1750 – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported her husband made threats to harm her children during an argument.

1000 block of S La Salle Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported jewelry, a watch, and knives worth several thousand dollars were stolen during a burglary.

Arrests

Marquee Aboso – Warrant

Aboso was contacted in reference to a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Ricky Williams – Warrant

Williams was contacted in reference to a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Timothy Austin – Warrant

Austin was contacted in reference to a warrant and was taken into custody.

Peter Dodgen – Public Intoxication

Dodgen is accused of taking beer and other items from United at Judge Ely Boulevard. He was contacted near the store and admitted to drinking 3 of the beers and was arrested.

Stephanie Clements – Warrant, No DL, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Clements was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have warrants.

Dameion Pryor – Warrant

Pryor was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

B’Ashia Campbell – Terroristic Threat

Campbell was contacted during a disturbance, where she was threatening to break her boyfriend’s windows if she didn’t receive her phone. When she later located her phone, it was broken. An officer then saw her walk up to her boyfriend’s house with a brick and try to throw it, causing damage.

Mekyia Fingers – Warrant

Fingers was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Lusero Trujillo – Warrant

Trujillo was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Christopher Reyes – Assault Family Violence

Reyes is accused of assaulting his juvenile son during an argument. He allegedly told the victim to “post up” and shoved him down on the couch when he tried to get away. He also hit the victim in the face. The victim did have visible injuries.

Rosaleigh Solis – Assault Family Violence

Solis is accused of assaulting a victim during a disturbance. The victim did have visible injuries and appeared to have been scratched and punched in the mouth.

Richard Cooper – Possession of Controlled Substance

Cooper was pulled over during a traffic stop for expired registration. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

George Rodriguez – Assault Family Violence

Rodriguez is accused of slapping and punching a victim in the face. This victim did have visible injuries.

Alfred Gilliam – Driving While Intoxicated, Stalking

Gilliam was pulled over during a traffic stop after a call for service. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was transported to jail, where his blood was drawn via warrant. A victim reported Gilliam had been coming over in the middle of the night and knocking on her window, even trying to open it. He did confirm he had been at the vicitm’s apartment.

Chad Bruington – Public Intoxication

Bruington was contacted at a park after hours, and officers smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle. A pipe and a bottle of whiskey was located. He admitted to drunking earlier in the evening and was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Reynaldo Resendez – Disorderly Conduct

Resendez was seen urinating in the parking lot of an Abilene bar and was arrested.

Cleavon Bronner – Driving While Intoxicated

Bronner was contacted during a traffic stop for speeding and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He admitted to drunking at a local bar and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be .065 and .064.

David Crockett – Driving While Intoxicated

Crockett was contacted for speeding through an Abilene neighborhood. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.176 and 0.178.

Oscar Moreno – Driving While Intoxicated

Moreno was pulled over for driving 83 MPH in a 60 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Aaron Esmerado – Aggravated Assault Public Servant

Esmerado was contacted during a call for criminal trespass and was found to have an active warrant.

Gabriel Burrows – Public Intoxication

Burrows was contacted during a disturbance for causing problems in a store. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was being aggressive toward customers. He was found at a nearby motel, where he was exhibiting similar behavior. Officers suspected he was on meth and he was arrested.

Colson McAdams – Assault Family Violence

McAdams was seen lying in a roadway. He admitted to punching his dad multiple times and also his brother. He was arrested.

Zachary Owen – Possession of Marijuana

Owen was pulled over for not having insurance. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and a subsequent search yielded 217 grams of marijuana.

Christopher Scott – Public Intoxication

Scott was contacted outside a gas station. He had dried blood on his face and was sitting next to an open Four Loko can. He didn’t know how he was injured and was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Rance Palmore – Driving While Intoxicated

Palmore was contacted following a traffic stop. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.154 and 0.151.

Mark Torres – Terroristic Threat of Family, Obstruction

Torres was contacted inside his house. He appeared to be agitated and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was threatening officers and continued to be aggresstive once in jail.

Desire Kadari – Public Intoxication

Kadari was contacted during a disturbance where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Mike Limones – Warrant, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License Plate, No DL

Limones was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have multiple warrants.

Brenton Davis – Resist Arrest, Public Intoxication

Davis was contacted in reference to a disturbance and was showing sign of being intoxicated. He was transported to jail and refusted to cooperate with staff. He had to be put in a restraint chair.

Dennis Libby – Public Intoxication

Libby was contacted while on the ground outside his vehicle. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was unable to walk on his own. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

James Green – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Green was contacted after his vehicle crash into a creek. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Damian Talley – Driving While Intoxicated

Talley was contacted for driving 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and had an open container of beer, as well as hand stamps from a local bar. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.157 and 0.161.

George Trevino – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Trevino was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant. A subsequent search of his person yielded nearly a gram of methamphetamine.

Shawn Beatty – Assault Family Violence

Beatty is accused of injuring a victim during a fight about infidelity. He also took the victim’s phone and prevenet her from calling for help.

Angel Dehoyos – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Dehoyos was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of providing a false name. His true identity was verified through a search and he was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Brittany Verastegui – Public Intoxication

Verastegui was contacted while in an intoxicated state and didn’t have a safe ride home. She was at a party at a home she did not live at and the homeowners did not want her there.

Tryanthony Gonzalez – Assault Family Violence

Gonzalez was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of hitting a victim several times.

Jonathan Castillo – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Castillo was contacted at an Abilene business for acting suspicious. He could not explain why he was at the property with a vehicle that did not belong to him. He also admitted to smoking marijuana prior to police arrival and was showing signs of being intoxicated. A subsequent search of his person yielded a pipe with marijuana residue.

Jose Valdez-Ibarra – Assault Family Violence

Valdez-Ibarra was contacted during a disturbance and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He allegedly threw a padlock at his brother, who did have visible injury.

Domingo Trejo – Assault Family Violence

Trejo was contacted during a family violence all. Witnesses saw him pushing his wife and had video.

Emilio Albarado – DWLI, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Albarado was contacted in reference to a traffic violation and was found to have no valid drivers license. He was arrested.

Jeremiah Alonzo – Warrant

Alonzo was contacted for displaying an expired license plate and was arrested.