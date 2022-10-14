Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2800 block of Pine Street – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported that his coworker threatened him.

2200 block of North Mockingbird Lane – Family Violence Assault

A 19-year-old woman reported that her mother slapped her across her forehead while arguing and driving in a car.

400 block of Pine Street – Violation of Protective Order

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress call, resulting in the arrest of a 25-year-old man for violating a protective order.

1200 block of Matador Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

A man made several threats of bodily injury towards his roommate. The victim was in fear of harm or death and is pressing charges.

3900 block of North 1st Street – Criminal Trespass

A man was arrested for criminal trespass after he was found on the property of a business he was previously warned of trespass. The victim is pressing charges.

2000 block of Zoo Lane – Assault of a Pregnant Person

A man was arrested after assaulting his ex-girlfriend after an argument. The victim is pregnant and the man knew of this when he assaulter her. The victim is pressing charges.

1000 block of Justice Way – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported that their Xbox One was stolen from their home.

3300 block of South 14th Street – Indecent Assault

A woman reported that her husband made offensive physical contact with her. The victim is not pressing charges.

900 block of Evergreen Drive – Family Violence Assault

A woman reported that she was assaulted by her mother. The two were separated and the victim is not pressing charges.

200 block of Mulberry Street – Family Violence Assault

Officers made contact with a suspect after a resident saw them assaulting another resident. The suspect was taken to Hendrick Medical Center North for treatment.

2400 block of Mimosa Drive – Family Violence Assault

Police responded to a disturbance call at a North Abilene apartment complex, to find a 19-year-old woman who said she was assaulted by her 21-year-old girlfriend. The suspect left before police arrived.

Arrests

Angela Allen – Family Violence Assault

Police were called out to the 2200 block of North Mockingbird Lane for a disturbance. Allen was involved in a fight with her 19-year-old daughter inside a vehicle. The victim said her mother slapped her across her forehead, leaving a scratch – which a responding officer confirmed. The victim is not pressing charges.

Gwan Hill – Violation of Protective Order

An officer found Gwan in the lobby of a residence in the 400 block of Pine Street, when they responded to a disturbance call. Gwan was found to be in violation of an Emergency Protective Order.

Ramiro Gutierrez – Failure to Comply, Registering as Sex Offender

Gutierrez was arrested in the 500 block of Butternut Street for failing to report to APD that he had moved into the city limits of Abilene. He reportedly told APD he knew he had to report his move, but just didn’t do so. He’s been living in Abilene for the last three months. Gutierrez was arrested in January 2016 for Indecency with a Child.

Angelina Pena – Warrant

Police were called to the area of North 9th and Grape Streets about a disturbance in progress. During investigation, it was discovered that Pena had an active parole warrant.

Michael Mirelez – Criminal Trespass

The manager at the North 1st Burger King fast food restaurant reported to police that Mirelez was trespassing, as he was previously warned a week earlier. The business is pressing charges.

Alexander Gonzalez – Warrant, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Police found Gonzalez at the intersection of Grape and Sandefer Streets, after he was reported to be involved in a disturbance by a passerby. While investigating, it was discovered that he ha an active warrant for his arrest from Taylor County. During a search of Gonzalez’ body, a makeshift marijuana pipe and a small amount of marijuana was found.

Chris-Fabian Caudillo – Assault of a Pregnant Person

Officers were called out to the dog park near the Abilene Zoo, where it was reported that a man was physically stopping a woman from leaving during their argument. Upon contact, Caudillo assured the officer that nothing had happened. But talking with the victim, she said he put his hands around her wrists and arms, causing her pain. Police confirmed redness on her arms. The victim also said she was pregnant and he knew about this. The victim is pressing charges.

Mickey Ellison – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ellison was contacted for being parked on the wrong side of the road in the 1700 block of Sycamore Street. Police did a pat down search of the suspect and his vehicle, discovering a small baggie of meth.

Keavryanne Johnson – Possession/ Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Police responded to a wreck at the intersection of Ambler Avenue and Mimosa Drive. During investigation, an officer said they smelled marijuana coming off the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, a firearm was found as well as drug paraphernalia.

Braulio Rivera – Warrant

Rivera was contacted in the 700 block of Grape Street for having an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Marcus Edwards – Driving While Intoxicated 3+, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Responding to a wreck in the 5200 block of Fairmont Street, police could smell alcohol from Edwards’ person. He reportedly admitted to drinking earlier in the night. During inventory of the vehicle, a handgun was found. Edwards had two previous convictions of DWI.

Ariana Herrera – Warrant

Herrera was pulled over at the intersection of Sayles Boulevard and Hunt Street for expired registration. She was found to have two active warrants for her arrest.

Jalavion Beaver – Warrant

Beaver was pulled over at the intersection of Sayles Boulevard and Hunt Street for expired registration. He was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Rebecca Martinez – Family Violence Assault

A victim reported that he was sleeping when his common law wife hit him on the head. The victim said he was tired of the mistreatment and wants to press charges.