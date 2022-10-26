Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Aggravated Robbery

A victim reported an unknown person stole his vehicle during a robbery.

4200 block of Sierra Sunset – Burglary of Habitation

$1,000 worth of tile was reported stolen during a burglary.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a check welfare call and learned a victim had been assaulted by her boyfriend.

00 block of Poverty Point Court – Burglary of Habitation

A TV, safe, and electric fence were reported stolen during a burglary. Value of goods is estimated at $1,000.

00 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect too ka cellphone valued at $500 from the glovebox of an ATV while he was working on the golf course.

1400 block of Sayles Blvd – Theft of Firearm

A college student reported an unknown suspect took a firearm worth $500 from his unlocked vehicle.

3800 block of Ridgemont Drive – Injury to Elderly

An elderly woman reported a suspect pushed her and caused her pain inside a south Abilene store.

1100 block of Burger Street – Burglary of Habitation

Multiple guitars, a TV, and medication were reported stolen during a burglary in north Abilene. Stolen goods are worth nearly 42,000.

1900 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for trespassing when he was found inside a south Abilene storage building.

2500 block of S 2nd Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief in south Abilene.

Arrests

Micky Yanito – Public Intoxication

Yanito was contacted inside an Abilene business after he had been there for hours. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was unaware he was in abilene ,Texas. He was arrested for being under the influence.



Johnathan Morales – Injury to Elderly

Morales is accused of wrapping his arms around his elderly grandmother during an argument. He then made her fall to the floor.

Shirley Heffernan – Injury to Elderly

Heffernan is accused of pushing an elderly woman at an Abilene store. Surveillance video showed Heffernan acting as an aggressor and pushing the victim, going agaisnt Heffernan’s claims she did not.

Glenn Elkins – Criminal Trespass

Elkins was contacted inside a storage building he had been previously trespassed from.

Micky Yanito – Public Intoxication

Yanito was admitted to the hospital after being arrested for public intoxication. He then left the hospital and went across the street and stole an alcoholic drink. He was found passed out in his own vomit and was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Carlos Aguirre – Driving While Intoxicated

Aguirre was contacted after crossing multiple lanes into oncoming traffic. Officers smelled alcohol coming from his person and he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He admitted to having four bourbon and diet cokes and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest for DWI and breath analysis tests showed his blood alcohol levels to be .190 and .184.

Robert Kamer – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Kamer was pulled over in a car that had parked on the wrong side of the road. A K9 was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics. 3.38 grams of methamphetamine was found inside Kamer’s backpack.

Ashley Baker – Warrant, Failure to Identify, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Baker was contacted during a traffic stop for parking on the wrong side of the road. She gave officers the incorrect name and date of birth. A K9 also admitted to the odor of narcotics, and a subsequent search allowed officers to find Baker’s real ID. She was arrested on active warrants and was found to be in possession of a scale with methamphetamine residue on it.