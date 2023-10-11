Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim discovered her identifying information was used without permission.

2900 block of Pine Street – Theft of Material

Copper worth $7,000 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $200 was reported stolen.

700 block Plum Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect is accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a knife and biting her in the face.

4000 block of Potomac Avenue – Burglary of Building

A saw, generator, box, level, trowel, and more were reported stolen from a south Abilene residence.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Burglary of Habitation

A game console, chair, and controller were reported in south Abilene.

700 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault

A victim reported a suspect assaulted him after a vehicle crash.

600 block of N Pioneer Drive – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance in progress in north Abilene.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Theft of Firearm

A pistol was reported stolen in Abilene.

200 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Robbery

Four suspects are accused of robbing a victim of his iphone and wallet when he got inside a vehicle with them.

3600 block of Swenson Street – Assault

An assault was reported in north Abilene.

1000 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A firearm was reported stolen during a motor vehicle burglary.

4200 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Trespass

A victim was arrested for criminal trespass in south Abilene.

Arrests

Khiry Evans – Aggravated Assault, Interfer with Emergency Request for Assistance

Broderic Livingston – Robbery Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle

Veenus Gomez – Robbery

Devion Williams – Robbery

Antonio Mendoza – Robbery

Charles Heatherly – Criminal Trespass

Ramon Rayos – Public Intoxication

Shontell Gunter – Disorderly Conduct

Amanda Bueno – Driving While Intoxicated