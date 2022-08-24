Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

400 block of Portland Avenue – Family Violence Assault

A victim reported that her boyfriend assaulted her in her home. The suspect left the home before officers could arrive.

1000 block of Stowe Street – Criminal Mischief

A 72-year-old woman reported that an unknown suspect broke a bedroom window at her home. The suspect did so with a metal pole, while walking through her front yard. The suspect left the scene before police could arrive, but was later located and identified to be mentally challenged and previously reported as a missing person.

1200 block of Grand Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

Police responded to a report of burglary in South Abilene. It was discovered that the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door and left when confronted by the homeowner. Prints were taken for evidence, and the victim is wanting to press charges.

200 block of North Bowie Drive – Criminal Trespass

During a previous criminal trespass call Tuesday morning, a suspect broke a rear window to enter a North Abilene home. Officers responded to the scene, but the suspect had already left. By the afternoon, the victim went back to check on their home, where they found the suspect inside the home once again. That suspect once again left before police could respond. Additional damage was discovered, and damages were valued at $1,500.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported that a known suspect took the keys to her vehicle and drove away without permission. The victim said there were several items of value inside, including a cell phone, jewelry and more all valued at nearly $700.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported that a suspect broke into his home in attempt to steal valuable items.

200 block of Washington Boulevard – Burglary of Habitation

APD officers responded to a report of an unknown suspect having entered a North Abilene home while the resident was away. Multiple items were reported stolen, with a total value of more than $4,300.

200 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Mischief

A South Abilene business reported that its glass door was broken overnight (Monday into Tuesday). Police said it appeared that the suspect(s) were attempting to enter the business, but were unsuccessful. There are no known suspects or video evidence. The broken glass door is valued at $525, and the victim is wanting to press charges.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported that someone sent her pictures of her identifying information, threatening to use it.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Police responded to a theft call at a South Abilene business, where a woman in her 30s allegedly stole more than $400 worth of merchandise. Police said the case will be forwarded to the District Attorneys Office.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A 21-year-old woman reported that her car was broken into at a South Abilene business. According to the report, about $30 worth of items were taken from the vehicle. The suspect broke out the front driver’s side window of her vehicle.

2400 block of Fannin Street – Theft of Property

A 60-year-old man reported taht a 48-year-old woman took three saws out of his garage.

5200 block of Questa Drive – Family Violence Assault

Police responded to a report of Family Violence at a home in South Abilene. The suspect is known, but the case is under investigation.

2200 block of Fannin Street – Family Violence Assault

A victim reported assault from a family member.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Criminal Trespass

APD officers responded to a call of a disturbance just before 9:00 Tuesday at a North Abilene department store. No further information.

Amber Hamel – Warrant

Hamel was contacted while APD was responding to a disturbance call in the 700 block of Cherry Street. She was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest, which stemmed from a Burglary charge from July of 2019.

Barry McDowell – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Annual Registration

McDowell turned himself in at the Abilene Police Department for failing to register as a Sex Offender. McDowell was convicted for Indecency With a Child in September 2019, and had failed to register since July of 2021.

Aaron-Prajeres Pequeno – Warrant

Police pulled Pequeno over in the 2700 block of Marshall Street for driving with expired registration. From there, he was found with an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Austin Keith – Warrant

Keith was found in front of an apartment building in the 2300 block of North 3rd Street. He was revealed to have an active warrant for his arrest, for Third Degree Felony Bond Forgeiture.

Braden Harris – Burglary of Habitation, Intent to Commit Sexual Assault

A victim, older than 65 years of age, reported that an unknown suspect was attempting to enter the backyard of their South Abilene home, where they were. Fearing for their safety when the suspect hopped their fence, they headed to their home’s backdoor. Because the resident was moving slowly due to a pre-existing injury, the suspect, later identified as Harris, caught up to the resident and prevented them from escaping. Harris reportedly dragged the victim to the center of the home, removed his pants and attempted to sexually assault the victim numerous times. The victim was able to fight Harris off, kicking and hitting him with an object. Harris became frustrated and gave up the sex assault attempt, and stole multiple items. Harris was located in the 1300 block of Amarillo Street about 40 minutes after the report was made. He was located by matching the description given to police by the victim.

Ashley Baker – Public Intoxication

Police made contact with Baker at the Royal Inn when they were dispatched to a disturbance. She had allegedly been walking through the complex, knocking on doors and acting erratically. Upon first contact, the reporting officer said Baker was unable to hold a coherent conversation and gave several different addresses for her home. She told police she was a commander of an Army and they were to work together. Based on her actions and demeanor, the officer determined that she was a danger to herself. She was arrested for Class C Public Intoxication.

Sabrina Townsend – Warrant

Townsend was contacted in the 300 block of Westmorland Street, in reference to a Jones County warrant for her arrest. The warrant was for Class B Theft by Check.

Almus Word – Driving While Intoxicated, 3 or more

Police pulled Word over for driving in a reckless manner – swerving and almost hitting other vehicles – in a public roadway. He pulled over at a home near the intersection of South 7th Street and South Mockingbird Lane. Word told police he had been drinking and was driving to his girlfriend’s house, he allegedly said he was swerving because the couple were talking on the phone with one another. Police discovered that Word had three prior DWI convictions, and requested a Blood Search Warrant because Word refused to comply without one. He was arrested for 3rd Degree Felony DWI.

Trevon Hayes – Criminal Trespass, Resist Arrest, Taking weapon from Officer, Warrant

Police was dispatched to a disturbance in progress at the North Walmart in the 1600 block of Highway 351. An Asset Protection Officer told the APD officer that Hayes was acting strange, attempting to fight one customer and attempting to take a phone from another customer. Upon contact, police said Hayes refused to leave the store after being Criminally Trespassed from it. He was physically pulled out of the store and continued to resist arrest. Hayes somehow took the officer’s taser but did not harm them. He was eventually placed in handcuffs and taken to the Taylor County Jail. From there, it was revealed that he had a warrant out of Lubbock County for Felony Theft.

Timothy Wright – Warrant

Wright was pulled over near the intersection of South 10th and Barrow Streets for driving with an expired registration sticker. Upon contact, police said Wright was shown to have three local warrants for his arrest. These warrants include Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility. He was booked into the Taylor County Jail just before midnight.

Jlynn Llewellyn – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a call for service at the Taco Bell restaurant in the 4300 block of South First Street just before midnight, going into Wednesday. There, a responding officer made contact with Llewellyn who had been warned of Criminal Trespass from Taco Bell earlier in the day. The Taco Bell manager told APD they would press charges against Llewellyn.

Christian Martinez – Warrant

Police recognized Martinez to have an active warrant for his arrest and contacted him near the intersection of Ambler Avenue and Green Street. His warrant was for Possession of Heroine Parole Violation.

Robert Wilson – Warrant

Wilson was pulled over near the intersection of South 1st Street and Ross Avenue for failing to use lights at night. During the traffic stop, it was revealed that Wilson had a warrant for his arrest. That warrant was for 3rd Degree Felony Assault, Family Violence Enhanced.