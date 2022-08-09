Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2200 block of Hollis Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

Abilene Police responded to a burglary report at a South Abilene home, where a witness said they saw someone shatter a vehicle’s window to steal property. Stolen goods included a Kindle e-reader, cash, identification documents and other items, valued at more than $500. The victim is pressing charges.

1000 block of Grape Street – Burglary of Building

An Abilene resident reported that a known suspect stole cash while in her place of business. The theft was discovered after the suspect had left. Stolen goods were valued at just shy of $100. APD is investigating.

3100 block of South 14th Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported that his firearm was stolen from his store by an unknown suspect. The firearm was valued at more than $300, and the victim wants to press charges.

2300 block of Gilmer Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A 42-year-old man reported that his vehicle was stolen from a South Abilene residence. The victim wants to press charges.

1000 block of Ben Richey Drive – Theft of Service

A South Abilene dent repair shop reported Theft of Service after repairing a vehicle for a customer and not receiving payment before the customer retrieved their vehicle.

7700 block of John Carroll Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A leaf blower and gas can was stolen by an unknown suspect overnight from the cargo area of a victim’s trailer. The items were valued at more than $400.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity Theft

A 56-year-old woman reported that unauthorized charges were made on her account. The victim will be pressing charges.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity Theft

A 59-year-old woman reported that unauthorized charges were made on her account. The victim will be pressing charges.

2400 block of Grape Street – Harassment

A victim reported harassment messages was sent to their phone by an unknown sender.

1700 block of Sewell Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that a known suspect deprived them of property, causing a Class B amount of monetary loss. The property was jewelry valued at $300. The victim is pressing charges.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity Theft

A 20-year-old woman reported that her information was used to open a bank account. The victim is pressing charges.

1900 block of College Street – Burglary of Habitation

Two men reported that a known suspect entered their home without permission and took multiple items. Goods were valued at more than $1,700.

2800 block of South Willis Street – Burglary of Habitation

A 36-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect entered his garage and stole several tools. Stolen goods were valued at more than $1,400. APD is investigating.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Service

A guest at a North Abilene motel reportedly left property in his room and the Air Pods, valued at $300, were missing upon his return.

1800 block of Amarillo Street – Family Violence Assault

A victim told police his ex-girlfriend hit him with a can of disinfectant spray several times. The victim provided video evidence of injuries to his head. The victim said the assault happened at the woman’s residence while he was there to visit their child. The victim is not pressing charges.

2500 block of South 18th Street – Family Violence Assault

A 48-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted by a known suspect.

Arrests

Manuel [Last name not listed] – Immigration Hold

Manuel contacted police to be transported due to immigration status, at the 7-Eleven in the 3100 block of South Danville Drive. He was taken to the Taylor County Jail for an Immigration Hold

Ashley Baker – Public Intoxication

Police responded to a disturbance call at the Royal Inn in the 5600 block of South 1st Street. There, Baker was found to be highly intoxicated and on narcotics. She was arrested and taken to the Taylor County Jail.

David Nash – Public Intoxication

Nash approached APD officers who were working on a different incident at the Greyhound Bus Station in the 1600 block of Highway 351. There, an officer reported that Nash smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, couldn’t stand and had bloodshot eyes. The officer reported that Nash admitted to being intoxicated and said he was going to walk across a major highway to get food. Nash was arrested as he was determined to be a danger to himself and others.

Edward Jones – Warrant

Jones was pulled over in the 3500 block of Curry Lane for speeding and driving without tail lights. The officer preformed standard information checks and was shown to have an outstanding warrant for a February case of the Sexual Assault of a Child. He was arrested and taken to the Taylor County Jail.