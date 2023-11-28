Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of Marshall Street – Burglary of Building

Tools were reported stolen from a residence.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unauthorized charges to her food stamp and financial assistance account.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unauthorized charges to his debit card.

800 block of E Hwy 80 – Criminal Mischief

A known suspect cut the wires to a victim’s security camera.

2500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unauthorized charges on her debit card.

1100 block of Clinton Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported someone entered her home and took a bag containing jewelry and a container of change.

1500 block of Parramore Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect took a bag full of items without his permission.

4200 block of Spindletop Drive – Burglary of Building

Nearly $2,000 worth of items were reported stolen.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A vbictim reported an unknown suspect displayed a deadly weapon during the commission of an assault.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery

A victim reported his ex-wife forged his signature on their divorce paperwork.

4500 block of Velta Lane – Criminal Mischief

A known suspect damaged property after being fired.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

Police responded to a theft report at a south Abilene business.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his ex-girlfriend stole a scanner and radio that he needed for work.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

2400 block of Bufflao Gap Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her spouse.

3300 block of S 11th Street – Graffiti

Arrests

Yakeyah Jones – Warrant

John Green – Warrant

Jared Stamey – Theft of Property

Blakenie Smith – Theft of Property

Paul Owens – Assault Family Violence

Charles Ford – Assault Family Violence