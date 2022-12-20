Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

600 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a report of a victim’s property being damaged by a known suspect.

1500 block of E Stamford Street – Violation Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for violation of a protection order in north Abilene.

3400 block of N 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect broke the lenses to two overhead lights.

700 block of Pecan Street – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a suspect.

400 block of Miller Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was found inside a vacant home without the victim’s permission. He admitted to entering through an unlocked window because he wanted shelter. The owner arrived to do some work and found the suspect sitting outside the open back door.

3800 block of Trinity Lane – Criminal Mischief

A landlord reported former tenants damaged their residence and the damage was discovered when they moved out. The damage was estimated to cost $2,500.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Possession of Controlled Substance

Employees called police in regards to shoplifting. Police caught the suspect after a foot chase and a subsequent search yielded drugs on his person.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Perfume worth $946 was reported stolen.

1400 block of Butternut Street – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene where a suspect refused to leave a business.

4100 block of Danville Drive – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown man in south Abilene after a traffic accident.

6500 block of Iverness Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in progress to a report for family violence.

3700 block of Auburn – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Zaughvon Moore – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Moore was contacted in reference to a violation of a protective order and he was arrested.

Andres Lozano – Criminal Trespass/Super Fund Site

Lozano was found inside a vacant rental property without the owner’s permission.

Zavier Hodge – Possession of Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest, Theft of Property

Hodge was seen taking a basket of items to the restroom and then walking out of the store without paying. He was caught by police and a subsequent search of his person yielded methamphetamine.

NAME REDACTED – Standing at Prohibited Intersection

Manuel Lopez – Warrant

Lopez was contacted in reference to outstanding warrants and was arrested.

Ricky Ford – Warrant

Ford was contacted in reference to a wanted subject and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

William Body – Public Intoxication

Body was contacted during a disturbance and was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

David Cargill – Public Intoxication

Cargill was contacted during a call for service and was found to be intoxicated on narcotics. He kept calling himself “Jesus” and was showing other signs of intoxication. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Jamal Pinkston – Warrant

Pinkston was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.