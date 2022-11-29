Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported that her brother damaged her TV by throwing a vase at the screen. It was also reported that he kicked a hole in the kitchen wall and broke a dish. The victim is pressing charges.

4600 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Property

A 22-year-old woman reported to APD that her 44-year-old boyfriend stole her laptop, valued at $1,000, and pawned it.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Property

A man reported that his phone, valued at $1,000, was stolen.

3600 block of Sayles Boulevard – Harassment

A victim reported that she’s been harassed by a known suspect. Police said they would investigate.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Financial Forgery

A 79-year-old victim reported that an unknown suspect forged his checks and cashed them. He is wanting to press charges.

1100 block of Woodlawn Drive – Burglary of Building

A building owner reported that an unknown suspect removed a section of metal siding from the north side of the building to gain entry. Many items were reported stolen, including copper wire. All stolen items were valued at more than $3,300. The owner told police they found the stolen items in the possession of persons ‘squatting’ in an adjacent property. Police said they are investigating, and advised owners of the adjacent property of eviction procedures.

1000 block of South Clack Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported that an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and stole his firearm. The firearm was a Smith & Wesson, valued at $500. The victim is wanting to press charges.

1100 block of North 2nd Street – Criminal Mischief

An Abilene business owner reported that an unknown suspect damaged his property. The victim is looking to press charges.

4400 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A business reported that a work van was stolen. That van was ‘unsecured,’ located in the business’ front parking lot. The stolen van was later found and a suspect was arrested.

1700 block of North 9th Street – Burglary of Habitation

Police responded to a call of a criminal trespass in progress, but found nobody inside the house. However, an officer commented that it was apparent someone had been staying there without permission. An unknown amount of items were missing, and significant damage had been made to the furniture, floors, and walls. Multiple people were interviewed, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

1400 block of South Danville Drive – Assault

A 22-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted by a known 21-year-old woman. Police said her visible injuries were consistent with her account. CPS was involved because a child was present during the assault.

LOCATION REDACTED – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

An occupied, stolen vehicle was found driving at a high speed through Abilene. The vehicle was later found abandoned, and returned to its owner. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

800 block of Avenue F – Theft of Firearm

A M&P EZ Shield firearm, valued at $450, was reported stolen from a victim’s vehicle – parked outside his North Abilene home.

700 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

A 23-year-old woman told police her ex-girlfriend, also 23, damaged a window at her home. The suspect left before police could arrive.

Arrests

Thomas Huffman – Family Violence Assault, Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance

Huffman was contacted in the 2000 block of Bel Air Drive regarding a call about a disturbance in progress in the area. Officers reported that Huffman said he and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument. During investigations, police said it was determined that Huffman assaulted his girlfriend multiple times that day. The victim told police he slapped her face repeatedly, choked her, and forcibly removed her phone from her hands when she first tried calling 9-1-1 – breaking the phone in the process. The victim is pressing charges.

Anthony Trevino – Warrant

A school resource officer called APD to the Wylie Early Childhood Center about a person on-campus who may have a warrant for his arrest. Police confirmed that Trevino had a warrant out of Shackleford County.

Devon Franklin – Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Franklin was reported in the area of the 1900 block of Fannin Street, known to have a warrant for his arrest. While arresting Franklin, he was found to be in possession of 17 grams of meth and a firearm.

Torri Dillard – Warrant, False Info

Police contacted Dillard, who first identified herself as Brooke Hollers, in the 1700 block of Highway 351. After several attempts to ID her, police finally got her real name, and arrested her.

Hunter Hardin – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Hardin was contacted in the 4400 block of Sayles Boulevard in reference to being involved in a vehicle theft case. The vehicle was located after Hardin allegedly concealed it, and was walking away. A witness positively identified Hardin as the person responsible for the theft. The victim is looking to press charges.

Melissa Mauney – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mauney was contacted in the 1200 block of Butternut Street for having a defective tail light. During the stop, a K9 alerted their handler, and police searched Mauney’s car. Inside the vehicle, meth and marijuana pipes, and used syringes were found with residue. She was given a Class C misdemeanor citation.

Trevonte Williams – Possession of a Controlled Substance

During a traffic stop because of a defective headlamp and tail lamps, Williams was contacted in the 4400 block of South 3rd Street. A K9 alerted their handler, and police searched the vehicle to find what was later positively tested for meth.

Leland White – Possession of a Controlled Substance

A suspicious vehicle was reported near Kirby Lake. When police went to investigate, White was found lying in the backseat of the vehicle. In talking with White, an officer said they could see a white, crystal-like rock in the seat. When searching the vehicle and White, he was found to be in possession of meth and at least two glass smoking pipes.