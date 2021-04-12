Critical Blood Shortage: Hendrick Blood Center urging community to donate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hendrick Regional Blood Center is experiencing a critical blood shortage. “To support the needs of Big Country hospitals, we are urging you to come out and donate.”

The center, which supplies blood to 15 area hospitals including Abilene, is in strong need of O-Negative, O-Positive, and B-Negative type blood.

Donor’s blood is also tested for COVID antibodies at no charge by the center.

WHERE:

1701 Pine St. | Abilene, Texas 79601

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more info go to hendrick blood center or call 325-670-2798

UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVES:

To schedule a blood drive, call Kelsey Caprio at 325-670-4271 or email kcaprio@hendrickhealth.org