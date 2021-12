ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Medical Center is hosting an Emergency Blood Drive, stating its need for certain blood types.

While Hendrick Medical says it is in critical need of blood types O-positive and O-negative, it is accepting all blood types.

The Bloodmobile will be parked in front of Hendrick Medical Center, at 1900 Pine Street.

You can donate blood between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 1.

For additional information, click here.