Cross Plains man dies in fatal crash in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man from Cross Plains has died after a fatal vehicle crash in Brown County reported on Friday night.

The driver Johnny Chance Connelly, 39, died of his injuries – the passenger, Gage Thomas Connelly, 19, of Coleman was transported to Hendrick Medical Center with critical injuries.

According to Sergeant F. Biddle from DPS, they “received a call on Friday at 7:47 p.m, about a vehicle crash in Brown County of Hwy 206 near the Callahan County line.”

DPS says the crash is still under investigation.

