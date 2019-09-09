Crosstown Showdown selected for 2019 Great American Rivalry Series

Abilene, Texas – September 13, 2019 – The Great American Rivalry Series will highlight the Abilene Eagles and Abilene Cooper Cougars.

Now in its 16th year, the Great American Rivalry Series® celebrates the passion of high school football. Since 2004, the Series has covered 859 elite high school football rivalry games across 44 states, highlighting exceptional athletes and decades of competition. We Know Friday Nights™.

The Abilene and Abilene Cooper rivalry demonstrates passionate athleticism and sportsmanship in the local community. The Great American Rivalry Series is proud to return in 2019 to showcase this game.

To amplify the excitement, the Great American Rivalry Series partners with ScoreStream, America’s largest fan-driven, sports-sharing platform. During the rivalry game, fans can upload scores, photos, and videos to the app to be viewed by users worldwide. Nationwide, fans can see and share live footage from the game and stay updated with scores and content.

Along with year-long bragging rights, the winning team will take home the Great American Rivalry Series Championship trophy, presented by the Marines. The game’s Most Valuable Player will be recognized after the game as part of the Series, and a senior Scholar-Athlete from each team will receive a college scholarship based on academic and athletic performance.

For game details, visit GreatAmericanRivalry.com or engage with the Series on Facebook (Great American Rivalry Series), Twitter (@AmericanRivalry), and Instagram (@americanrivalry). Previews, updates, photos and game recaps will be posted throughout the season.