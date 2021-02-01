Cryptocurrency sees boost in popularity following GameStop Stock incident

ABILENE TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC)- Online brokerage and stock trading websites have seen a boost in people trading and showing interest in Cryptocurrency. Many believe younger and less wealthy traders are shifting away from the traditional stock trade and moving to Cryptocurrency due in part to last months (Jan 2021) GameStop stock incident. Since cryptocurrency can be invested in like stocks but have no ties to a central government or organization there is no way that the “Wall Street Elite” could interfere or halt trading as the did with GameStop.

With trading apps like Robinhood, Coinbase, and WeBull adding Cryptocurrency to their tradable assets the common public has had increased access to get some skin in the game. even allowing those that could not afford full shares of a coin to buy “fractional shares” in return for fractional profits. “Stock has to be traded during the day, Bitcoin you can buy and sell any time of day….It’s teetered so I’ve made a little bit here and lost a little bit there so I’m actually right about what I put in, about 50 bucks” said one big country resident who has shares in bitcoin and another Cryptocurrency, Ethereum.

For those that might not know. Cryptocurrency came on the scene in 2009 with the arrival of Bitcoin. it was first introduced as a sort of secure virtual cash. You would be able to exchange your money for bitcoin and purchase items wherever bitcoin was accepted.

Every transaction was logged and verified in a global ledger, kind of like a virtual check book. Just like the bank keeps an eye on your check book, a complex program called a “Block chain” keeps a log of your transactions. Since every transaction is verified and logged by the program there’s no need to go through a government, business, or bank to verify that the money is actually there. This results in what’s known as a “De-centralized” currency. Unlike the U.S. dollar Cryptocurrencies are not beholden to a government or inflation. Though price does fluctuate depending on the market in which the coins are being traded as well as the supply vs the demand for coins.

So cryptocurrencies can be bought but before they are available they must be “mined”. To mine a bitcoin one must use their computer to solve a randomized mathematic equation that is given by the Block chain program. The first computer to solve this equation is allowed to log the online transactions being made with bitcoin. In this way whoever solves the equation at that moment is acting as a kind of temporary bank, ensuring that all transactions are recorded as quickly as possible without the need of a central authority. After logging the transactions in the global Block chain the user is rewarded with an assigned amount of Bitcoin this is how they are “mined”.

When it was first introduced bitcoin was given a limit of 21 million. This is so that they can be prescribed value based on scarcity as well as supply and demand. Currently there are 18.6 million Bitcoin that have been mined and are in circulation. The more interest and investors the more those bitcoin will be worth. it is estimated that we will not mine the last bitcoin until the year 2140.