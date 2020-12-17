Cultura Local ABI hosting ‘drive-thru Posadas’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cultura Local ABI will be hosting drive-thru posadas. “Posadas” is English for “lodging,” and it commemorates the time when Mary and Joseph were looking for a refuge where Mary could give birth to Jesus.

Las Posadas is a cultural tradition of bringing community together. It is a tradition celebrated in Latin America, Spain, Cuba, Guatemala and some parts of the United States between December 16 and 24. Las Posadas commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus.

Due to COVID, Cultura Local ABI hosts this lovely tradition in the form of a community vehicle procession and drive thru.

EVENT INFORMATION

The Vehicle procession will begin at 6 pm at Cultura Local ABI- the corner of North 1st and Cedar.

Posadas stops will be at the Cultura Local ABI (Elks Arts Center), The Grace Museum, Minter Park (The Center for Contemporary Arts, Abilene Philharmonic), and Abilene Public Library.

The procession ends at Cultura Local ABI on Cedar St. with a drive-thru Fiesta Navideña with music & cultural displays.

The first 300 participants receive Fiesta Navideña gift bags with items traditionally shared during a Fiesta Navidena.

Posada treats also available for the first 300 participants at each Posada stop. Participants must remain in vehicles.

LATEST POSTS: