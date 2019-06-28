Current Jones Co. Sheriff looks back at legacy of late former Sheriff Larry Moore

ANSON, Texas (KTAB) – The late former Sheriff of Jones County, Larry Moore, has left behind a legacy of excellence in the community he protected for nearly 30 years.

Moore died Wednesday, June 26, the JCSO taking to social media to make others aware of the death. The Anson Police Department also joined in in offering condolences to Moore’s family.

Current Jones County Sheriff Danny Jimenez worked with Moore for 12 years, saying that in that time he found Moore to be a great teacher and dedicated lawman.

“He was a great mentor. A lot of the older officers I doubt you’d be able to find one that didn’t get some kind of instruction from under him,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez also remarked that it’s not only Moore’s service to his neighbors that he will be remembered for, but also his sense of humor.

“He was a prankster, he’ll pull some jokes on you and of course he loved his music,” said Jimenez.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced for the late Sheriff Moore.