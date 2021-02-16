Curry, Ali, Edmondson Selected as Women’s Players of the Week

by: American Southwest Conference

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Games: February 11-13, 2021

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Faith Curry, G, So., Ozarks
Ozarks sophomore guard Faith Curry (Harbour Island, Bahamas) gave the Eagles a lift off the bench with 21 points in 22 minutes in an 85-75 victory over Belhaven. She was 14-of-16 from the line and collected eight rebounds to help UO pick up its first conference win of the season.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Salina Ali, G, Jr., Howard Payne
Howard Payne junior guard Salina Ali (San Antonio, Texas) posted a game-high of 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field in the Lady Jackets’ 85-75 win at McMurry. She was also 8-of-10 at the free throw line and had four assist, four rebounds and five steals in the game.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hallie Edmondson, G, So., Hardin-Simmons
Hardin-Simmons sophomore guard Hallie Edmondson (Roby, Texas) scored a career-high 24 points, draining six three-pointers, in the No. 9 Cowgirls 78-61 win over Sul Ross State. She also pulled down four rebounds with one assist, one block and a steal and shot 60 percent (9-of-15) from the field.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
EAST DIVISION
UT Dallas senior guard Kelley Skinner (Katy, Texas) became the Comets’ all-time leading rebound Friday with 14 boards in a 74-54 home win over Belhaven in ASC East play. Skinner now has 615 career boards, passing former teammate Victoria Pena (613, 2016-20). She added three points, three steals and two assists in the No. 10 Comets’ victory.

East Texas Baptist junior guard Hanna Hudson (Grandview, Texas) recorded 14 points, leading the No. 2 Tigers to a perfect 19-0 record in a 62-48 win at Mary Hardin-Baylor. She also pulled down three rebounds and had two steals while shooting 5-of-7 from the field.

WEST DIVISION
Sul Ross State junior guard Alexis Carmosino (Phoenix, Ariz.) started her week with a 14-point, 14 rebound double-double in a 78-61 loss at No. 9 Hardin-Simmons. She finished with 16 points and nine board in a loss at McMurry. For the week, Carmosino averaged 15.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest.

McMurry sophomore forward Destinty Mathews (Palestine, Texas) posted a pair of double-doubles, averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as the War Hawks went 1-1. She had season-highs of 23 points and 11 boards in a 65-54 win over Sul Ross State, shooting 10-of-16 from the field. She also had 10 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Howard Payne.

