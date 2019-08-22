Custom fire brush trucks built in Haskell

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You may have seen brush trucks driving around the Big Country, but did you know that some of those are actually made just down the road in Haskell?

“Every time somebody asks what I do and I tell them, and they’re like, ‘There’s something like that in Haskell?'” said Cory Brannon, who works at Steele Fire Apparatus.

It’s a company that specializes in custom fire trucks and it all got started more than 20 years ago with Haskell resident Bill Steele.

“He was a local fireman and there was a need here in town for a fire truck. So he built one and got it finished, someone else wanted one, so he built one for them,” said current owner Wes Steele.

While some of these trucks go to departments right in the Big Country, some wheels travel a little farther to their destination.

“Were in Florida, We just delivered a truck up to New York, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Utah, I mean we’re just slowly spreading,” said Steele.

Steele says it’s a company that follows the building process from start to finish. From design, to assembly, to painting and then wiring, it’s all done from the ground up.

“To see it go through each stage and kind of go from just being a big chunk of metal to being a finished product, it’s kind of a prideful thing,” said Brannon.

While the building process is something most enjoy, for Cody and Wes and other employees, it’s also about what the truck does after it leaves the shop.

“There’s a little bit of pride I guess in what you do and knowing that the things that you build and the things that you service and work on are out in the community, you know, that are helping protect the people that you know and love and care about,” said Steele.