Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
Customers in Abilene flock to stores ahead of winter weather

News
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Supermarkets and hardware stores in Abilene are getting ready for the winter storm. Making sure people have access to everything they need to stay warm and safe, the store managers say they are ready for their customers.

With schools canceling classes and imminent freezing temperatures, Several people are heading to grocery stores to stock up on all the essentials.

“In Snow days like these everybody is kinda anticipating school closures… kids are staying home so we are selling a bunch of snack foods,” said Tim Farrar, United Supermarkets store director. “Chips, waters, drinks, sodas, and that kind of items, also some firewood, and fire logs things to keep you warm inside the house”

Grocery stores aren’t the only ones having a busy day…

Hardware stores also getting big crowds as customers stock up on the essentials for freezing weather.

“Right now we got all of our essentials bulked up at the front, those last-minute things that people might forget to buy,” said Myke Spivey, Assistant Manager at The Home Depot. “So we got all our gloves, our ice melt, insolation foam, … covers, your firewood… any last-minute thing our customer would come in and buy.”

Stores advise the public to get everything they need before the weather gets worse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

