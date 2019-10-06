Customs and Border Protection Seize $1.4 million in mixed narcotics

News

by: CBP Public Affairs

Posted: / Updated:

HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hidalgo and Anzalduas International Bridges have arrested two women in connection with failed unrelated drug smuggling attempts worth $1,413,000.

The first seizure occurred on October 2, 2019, at the Anzalduas-Reynosa International Bridge. A 40-year-old-woman from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico was revealed to be carrying a suspicious package in her purse during a preliminary inspection. She was escorted to secondary inspection and the package was revealed to allegedly be cocaine, weighing 2.64 pounds and worth $21,000.

On October 3, 2019, at the Hidalgo International Bridge, a 20-year-old woman from Houston was referred for further inspection. A canine team allowed officers to discover 52.38 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and two packages of alleged heroin weighing 5.73 pounds. The street value for the methamphetamine is $1,048,000 and $344,000 for the heroin.

Both women were arrested, and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating these cases.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story