Customs and Border Protection Seize $1.4 million in mixed narcotics

HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hidalgo and Anzalduas International Bridges have arrested two women in connection with failed unrelated drug smuggling attempts worth $1,413,000.

The first seizure occurred on October 2, 2019, at the Anzalduas-Reynosa International Bridge. A 40-year-old-woman from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico was revealed to be carrying a suspicious package in her purse during a preliminary inspection. She was escorted to secondary inspection and the package was revealed to allegedly be cocaine, weighing 2.64 pounds and worth $21,000.

On October 3, 2019, at the Hidalgo International Bridge, a 20-year-old woman from Houston was referred for further inspection. A canine team allowed officers to discover 52.38 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and two packages of alleged heroin weighing 5.73 pounds. The street value for the methamphetamine is $1,048,000 and $344,000 for the heroin.

Both women were arrested, and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating these cases.