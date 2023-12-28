ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The year may be coming to an end, but for those in cutting horse competitions, it’s still going strong. Many people from the Big Country and across the nation have rolled into town, hoping to ‘cut’ down their best times in the 42nd annual Abilene Winter Circuit.

For more than four decades, Gully Ranch has hosted this horse-cutting competition. Horse cutting, a technique used to separate a calf or a steer from the main herd during cattle work, showcases the rider’s skill and the horse’s ability.

Although it is primarily used for practical application, it makes for an exciting display. Event Coordinator Coleta Rosson shared that this competition has been a family affair.

“My dad, Pat Gully, is a contractor. He contracts from a lot of the local farmers and ranchers and feed lots and leases their cattle for this production,” said Rosson. “I enjoy the people. It’s like a giant family. We go from event to event, so they become like your family.”

Rossen added that this event benefits several entities in the community, including non-profits, restaurants, and even some convenience stores.

Some organizations from the Big Country highlight the event’s close-knit atmosphere as a major attraction. Cody Cox, the Director of Operations at Camp Able, believes that events like this are an excellent way to bring organizations together to achieve a common goal.

“Awareness is what we do. Spreading awareness for therapy riding in general, as well as the special needs community, so things like this help bring awareness to those kiddos,” Cox explained.

Apart from the Abilene Winter Circuit, the Gully Ranch also hosts the ‘Abilene Spectacular.’ It is scheduled for January 2-9 and will also be held at the Taylor County Expo Center. Admission to both events is free.