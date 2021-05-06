DA won’t seek death for a man accused of 1974 Texas killing

This undated photo provided by Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department in Texas, shows Glen McCurley. Prosecutors in Texas said Thursday, May 6, 2021, that they wouldn’t seek the death penalty for McCurley, who was arrested last year and accused of the 1974 abduction and slaying of a teen girl. (Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas say they won’t seek the death penalty for a 78-year-old man arrested last year and accused of the 1974 abduction and slaying of a teen girl.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said it had filed documents Thursday seeking life imprisonment for Glen McCurley.

He was arrested in September on a capital murder charge in the slaying of 17-year-old Carla Walker.

Police had said the Fort Worth high school student was in a car with her boyfriend when a man pistol-whipped the boy and grabbed her.

Walker’s body was found three days later.